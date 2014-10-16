The 5 best curling wands

Curly hair is a sure-fire way to add a touch of glamour to your look, making curling wands one of the most important items to have in your hair kit. But with the amount of wands on the market, it’s hard to distinguish between the good, the bad and the downright singeing. So whether you’re after big and bouncy Beyoncé curls, tighter Sarah Jessica Parker-inspired ringlets or loose angelic waves à la Rosie Huntington Whitely; we’ve narrowed down your search by selecting our top 5 curling wands that are guaranteed to give you salon-worthy results… Cloud Nine The Wands, from £89.95

Renowned for its ‘The O’ heated rollers, we can happily say that Cloud Nine’s selection of Wands are just as iconic. Consisting of the Original Wand (£119.95) for medium to longer hair, the Waving Wand (99.95) for medium to longer hair and the Micro Wand (£89.95) for shorter to medium hair, these products deliver beautiful curls in an instant, while protecting each and every strand. Our current favourite is the Waving Wand: the ultimate go-to to help take us from drab to fab. Fitted with a MiCOM controlled heating system, this wand calculates your surrounding conditions to calculate its temperature accordingly. This means, no more singed or burnt ends, kinder results and definitely not this . You also have a selection of high, medium and low settings, if you’d like to choose how defined you want your waves and curls to be. While holding your hair against the mineral-infused ceramic barrel, the wand’s incredible technology works to lock in moisture and seal the cuticle. This nifty wand also comes with a 2-pin plug adaptor, meaning it can be used anywhere in the world. Lavish and glamorous curls on the go, while being gentler to your hair - what’s not to love? Mark Hill Zebra Bad Girl Glam Wicked Waver , on offer for £29.99 (usually £59.99)

If you’re looking to achieve the sought-after ‘I woke up like this’ hairstyle, then look no further than Mark Hill’s Zebra Bad Girl Glam Wicked Waver. This handy wand was the hairstylists’ tool of choice at the Brit Awards and has quickly won our hearts for producing the perfect dishevelled curls and waves with minimal effort. At first glance, this wand may look a bit “out there” to some, but we love its sleek zebra print for injecting a bit of fun into our morning routines. And even more so for the beautiful and soft movement of wavy curls that it creates. Rather than one smooth wand, this uniquely designed product has multiple barrels (three, to be exact) along its wand, meaning that no two curls that it produces will ever be the same. The result? A head full of effortless chic curls and waves – no matter your hair length. ghd Curve Classic Wave Wand , £110

When ghd unleashed its game-changing straighteners on to the market, everybody was introduced to a new hair saviour. These three little letters have since built a cult following for their hair styling tools and we can happy say that the ghd Curve Classic Wave Wand is one of its best products yet. With only one button (the power button) this wand is beyond easy to use. Simply let it power up and undergo a hair transformation. Its ceramic-coated barrel is not as rounded as your typical wand and has slightly flattened oval slides, but this just helps to create those desirable curls and waves. It also has a cool tip, which allows you to get greater control of your styling. What's even more (as if that all wasn't enough already), this curling wand comes with a limited edition rose gold plated heat mat, which rolls out to reveal a detachable storage bag with matching rose gold zip. A stylish product that creates stunning movement; it’s another winner from ghd. Remington Silk Curling Wand , £34.99

If you’re after sleek and smooth curls, you need to get your hands on Remington’s latest Silk Curling Wand. With a speedy 30-second heat up rate, is the perfect wand to grab for adding some quick pizazz to your look. Its conical barrel creates tighter spiral curls that look as glossy and structured as when you step out of the salon. This wand’s design also helps to make your curling experience super swift. With a handy digital display on its black and deep red handle, you’re able to easily adjust and set the temperature anywhere between 120 – 200 degrees, making it the brand’s hottest range (The Silk collection also consists of a straightener, hairdryer, waving wand and style) to date. This high heat allows you to control just how coiled you want your hair to be. For further control, the wand has a cool tip and heat protection glove, so you can be sure to avoid any burns, especially if you’re in a rush. Babyliss Curl Secret , £120