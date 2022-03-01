The 6 best styling products for fine hair

Here in the GTG office we’ve been getting a little tired of volumising products that promise full, sexy hair, that in reality, just leave us with a sticky, goopy mess - because, when everyday's a limp, lifeless hair day, it’s pretty important to know there’s a handful of products we can count on to bring back some bounce into our fine and feeble hair.

However, before delving into which products worked best we got in touch with Trichologist and GTG expert, Philip Kingsley , to get a litte more information about finer hair and why it often needs a little extra va-va voom.

“Fine hair is hair in which the diameter of each individual strand is fine,” says Philip. “It doesn’t refer to the actual number of hairs on your scalp. What may surprise you is that those with fine hair actually have more hairs on their scalp than any other hair texture, as there is room for more of them. This fact in turn is actually what causes finer hair types to become oily and limp quicker than other hair types - because each strand has an oil gland attached, meaning on average there’s more hair producing oil.”

“If you have fine hair, daily shampooing may already be part of your regime due to your hairs’ propensity to quickly become oily at the roots,” says Philip. “If you aren’t washing your hair daily, the best way to add body and shine and to avoid associated limpness is to do so. That said, we also find that many individuals with fine hair are reluctant to use a post-shampoo conditioner thinking it will weigh it down. However, a post-shampoo conditioner is essential for all hair textures as, if using the right one, it will simply lead to hair that feels and looks both shiny and healthier.”

So, to help put some boost back into your barnett here’s our edit of the best volumising, lifting and root thickening products.

Philip Kingsley Body Building Shampoo , £16