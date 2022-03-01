The 6 best styling products for fine hair

Here in the GTG office we’ve been getting a little tired of volumising products that promise full, sexy hair, that in reality, just leave us with a sticky, goopy mess - because, when everyday's a limp, lifeless hair day, it’s pretty important to know there’s a handful of products we can count on to bring back some bounce into our fine and feeble hair.
However, before delving into which products worked best we got in touch with Trichologist and GTG expert, Philip Kingsley , to get a litte more information about finer hair and why it often needs a little extra va-va voom.
“Fine hair is hair in which the diameter of each individual strand is fine,” says Philip. “It doesn’t refer to the actual number of hairs on your scalp. What may surprise you is that those with fine hair actually have more hairs on their scalp than any other hair texture, as there is room for more of them. This fact in turn is actually what causes finer hair types to become oily and limp quicker than other hair types - because each strand has an oil gland attached, meaning on average there’s more hair producing oil.”
“If you have fine hair, daily shampooing may already be part of your regime due to your hairs’ propensity to quickly become oily at the roots,” says Philip. “If you aren’t washing your hair daily, the best way to add body and shine and to avoid associated limpness is to do so. That said, we also find that many individuals with fine hair are reluctant to use a post-shampoo conditioner thinking it will weigh it down. However, a post-shampoo conditioner is essential for all hair textures as, if using the right one, it will simply lead to hair that feels and looks both shiny and healthier.”
So, to help put some boost back into your barnett here’s our edit of the best volumising, lifting and root thickening products.
Philip Kingsley Body Building Shampoo , £16
When looking to add some volume into your hair it’s always best to start at the very beginning because, as everybody knows, if you haven’t properly prepped with a good volumizing shampoo, the results from styling just won’t be as effective. We recommend starting with Philip Kingsley’s Body Building Shampoo, which is specially enhanced with keratin proteins and natural cellulose to help improve your hair's strength and condition, as well as thicken the appearance and feel of each individual strands.
Babyliss New Big Hair Spi nning Brush , £44.99
If you’re looking to get a little more technical, then the BaByliss New Big Hair Styler is a great option for naturally limp locks. Replicating a technique used by some of the world’s leading hairdressers, this tool includes a large ceramic rotating brush which works to add fullness and body, whilst the soft mixture of natural boar and nylon bristles leave a big, bouncy and glossy finish. Not to mention there’s also a built-in ionic generator which helps to neutralise static charges (a big problem for us fine-haired friends) as you dry, immediately enhancing the look and feel of your hair.
Kerastase Volumeactive Volume Expansion Spray , £15.60
Unlike most texturising sprays, which can leave hair feeling a little stiff and crispy, the Kérastase Volumactive Spray works to both boost hairs fullness and ensure it’s kept utterly soft to the touch. Formulated with Ampli-Ciment Complex which adds strength to thin, weak hair and Vita-Ciment Contouring Polymers which helps deliver a natural supple hold, this is a dream two-in-one product for heartier, healthier.
Batiste Dry Shampoo XXL Volume Big and Bouncy , £3.99
Already the favourite beauty product of the lazy and the fast-paced, this dry shampoo has now firmly secured a spot on our anti-limp list. Working to banish oily roots and add grip, just a few spritzes of Batiste XXL helps to rejuvenate and revitalise hair to give back the body and look of a freshly washed do. Use on clean or dirty hair (although we tend to find a little bit of natural wear helps to ramp up the volume levels).
O&M Surf Bomb Salt Spray Texture Spray , £18
Nothing helps give the illusion of texture tresses better than a touch of salt spray, and our absolute favourite is the O&M Surf Bomb. When a dunk in the ocean isn’t quite possible this little beauty delivers the most sought-after surfer waves we all long to achieve. Leaving out harsh chemicals including Parabens, MIT and Triclosan, Original Minerals has replaced them with natural native actives, alongside a fresh and clean summery scent.
Bumble and Bumble Pret a Powder , £21.50
Equal parts dry shampoo, style extender and volumiser, this beautifying powder from Bumble and Bumble is the ultimate product for maximum movement and shape. Dust a light sprinkling onto roots to help soak up any natural hair oils which in turn allows you to build up texture, grip and fabulous fullness.