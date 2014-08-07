The 6 dry skin and hair saviours everybody needs

As much as our vitamin D supplies are grateful for a glimpse of sun, a day spent basking in it often leaves us with more than just a tan. Cue dry skin, the beginnings of a bad case of sunburn and a head full of frizzy hair , and the beach babe image that we had in our minds is almost certainly slowly replaced with the Bride of Frankenstein. We all know that holidays shouldn’t be without a broad spectrum sunscreen , but when the sun goes down, make sure to pack a supply of moisturisers, face masks and dry skin rectifiers to replenish what a day exposed to UVA and UVB rays has taken away. Here are 6 of the best skincare and hair products that we’ve tried for bolstering our aftersun hair and skincare regimes to keep complexions glowing and locks soft and smooth all summer long. Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Facial

An easy way to get your facial fix with minimal effort, this intelligently formulated serum works while you sleep to restore your skin’s glow and radiance levels and rejuvenate a tired complexion. With anti-inflammatory omega oils, and brighteners to smooth and refresh post-sun skin and a silky lightweight serum-oil texture that doesn’t feel heavy or thick, it’s the perfect choice for skin that’s feeling tight or looking a bit dull. £45, buy online . Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask

If dry ends, brittle locks and frizzy hair woes sound like an all too familiar holiday tale, this restorative hair mask from Rahua could be the start of a new chapter. Created to treat both scalp and coloured hair in particular, whether you plan on hitting the sea, pool or sunbed this summer, treat parched hair to a much needed cocktail of this conditioning treatment to make sure hair looks its best no matter what you have in store. £47, buy online . Aromatherapy Associates Miniature Bath Oil Collection

Let’s be honest, a day spent in the sun isn’t the most stressful of situations to be in. However, if a day in the heat has left you feeling a little foggy, with limbs feeling heavy and tired, one of these revitalising essential oils could hold the key to a good night’s sleep - provided you check your phone and laptop at the door that is. Designed to de-stress and relieve tension in aching muscles, whether you’re a bath or shower type of gal (or boy), there’s something for every mood or any type of day you’ve had. Bliss. £33, buy online . MORE GLOSS: 5 easy relaxation techniques to help you live in the moment Ultrasun Aftersun

For skin that’s feeling a little fried and sizzled, apply an application of this cooling after sun lotion after a shower to calm skin and bolster your rehydration efforts to prevent peeling and signs of premature ageing. Non-sticky with a texture that sinks refreshingly quickly into skin, it leaves skin feeling soft, supple and moisturised and adequately prepared for the shortest of summer dresses. £18, buy online . Margaret Dabbs Intensive Treatment Foot Oil

The ideal antidote for feet that are suffering from a bad case of dry skin, cracked heels and scuffed nails, this luxurious foot oil provides a more intensive treatment to your pot of body cream to target and transform dismal looking toes. Enriched with nourishing emu oil, simply massage into skin at the end of a long day to leave the thirstiest of feet supremely hydrated and ready for your favourite pair of sandals. £22, buy online . Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask