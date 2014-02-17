The BAFTA hair and beauty rebels

While the biggest winners of last night were undoubtedly the men of the big screen, it was the women’s edgy beauty and hard style that took centre stage.

In place of the typical feminine elegance and glamour that the red carpet attracts, many of our leading ladies chose to go against the grain and opt for more daring beauty looks. Here are a few of the rebels that caught our eye…

The new way to smoke

Opting to reinvent typical red carpet style we saw a number of celebs putting a modern and fresh twist on old Hollywood glamour.

Both Lupita Nyong’o and Fearne Cotton reinvented the classic smokey eye, with Lupita choosing metallic emerald tones whilst Fearne championed a Romanesque brazen bronze.

We also saw Amy Adams and Sai Bennett put a vampy twist on Monroe lips, sporting sultry crimson lips alongside heavily kohled eyes.