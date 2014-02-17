The BAFTA hair and beauty rebels

While the biggest winners of last night were undoubtedly the men of the big screen, it was the women’s edgy beauty and hard style that took centre stage.
In place of the typical feminine elegance and glamour that the red carpet attracts, many of our leading ladies chose to go against the grain and opt for more daring beauty looks. Here are a few of the rebels that caught our eye…
The new way to smoke
Opting to reinvent typical red carpet style we saw a number of celebs putting a modern and fresh twist on old Hollywood glamour.
Both Lupita Nyong’o and Fearne Cotton reinvented the classic smokey eye, with Lupita choosing metallic emerald tones whilst Fearne championed a Romanesque brazen bronze.
We also saw Amy Adams and Sai Bennett put a vampy twist on Monroe lips, sporting sultry crimson lips alongside heavily kohled eyes.
Hair raisers
Elegant waves were most certainly a red carpet favourite last night with leading ladies including Lea Seydoux, Josephine De La Baume and Olga Kurylenko perfectly demonstrating the timeless style of long luscious locks.
Others, however, chose to offset their simple dresses with more ornate styles and up-dos such as Amy Adams’ chic chignon and Suki Waterhouse’s contemporary punky braids and lightly tousled hair.
Power dressing
Whatever the look our ladies went for last night, there can be no denying the all-round air of strength, sexiness and confidence that they were exuding. Whether it was Cate Blanchett in her classic LBD, Lupita in her bottle-green beauty or Angelina Jolie and Ruth Wilson who boldly modelled masculine tailored suits to a tee, they were all on the GTG best dressed list and therefore the true beauty winners of the night.