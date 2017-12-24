The beauty and wellbeing gifts we’re hoping are under the tree

It’s a little late to be making extravagant festive demands (...although online delivery can be practically instant these days), but of all of the trinkets, gift sets and coffrets, this is the loot we’re hoping that Father Christmas drops off this year. Not that we’re divas. A satsuma is fine. But the following will go down REALLY well... Gemma Bellman, Managing Director

Jade Yoga Harmony Mat, £70.00 Buy online Why we want it: “It grips, it cushions and it looks good doing it.”

“This Christmas I’m wishing hard for a Jada Yoga Harmony Mat to spur me on for some seasonal savasana over the holidays. Not only is this mat super sticky (even with socks on), it provides just the right amount of cushion to be comfortable without throwing you off your warrior pose. It’s available in a stunning array of muted tones (soothing olive green for me please) and to complete its wellness worthiness it’s made from sustainably sourced rubber with no PVC, EVA or other nasties. To top it all off Jade Yoga plant a tree for every mat sold, with nearly one million trees planted so far. So much goodness you could almost feel guilty for not buying this...hint hint hubby!” Alexandra Harrison, Administration Assistant

Jo Malone London Nectarine Blossom & Honey Daisy Leaf Lace Bottle, £79 Buy online Why we want it: "A beautifully fresh and fruity scent in a special edition lace bottle design."

“At nearly 24 years old I am still yet to own a Jo Malone fragrance which is a bit embarrassing when I claim to be a beauty obsessive. Many of my family and friends have a ‘signature scent’ which more often than not when asked is one of the many offerings from Jo Malone. I have been tempted to treat myself on many occasions to the ever-so-popular Peony & Blush Suede, however, something has always held me back from investing. Then recently I decided to wander through the Jo Malone section in Fenwick, I stopped and gave this fragrance a whiff and the rest is kind of history. I am a die-hard fan of fruity fragrances so it’s no wonder I fell in love with this one, with top notes of nectarine, peach and cassis. When I then saw this daisy leaf lace bottle design on the John Lewis website the deal was done - it went straight to the top of my Christma list. Let’s hope someone out there has been listening to my subtle comments about it (hi mum).” Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer

Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer, £329.99 Buy online Why we want it: "Because I've been fully 100 per cent sucked into the hype and I believe it might change my life/hair."

“I’m going for the most clichéd beauty gift wish of the century here, but I’ve been teased by the Dyson Supersonic at the launch event earlier this year...then I had to give it back. Almost everyone I’ve quizzed who uses one on the regular, whether pro hair stylist, a colleague or a friend, has pretty much unanimously declared that the staggering price point is worth it for the speed, shine and lack of racket that the one of a kind spacey-looking dryer offers. I’ve visited certain London gyms and purposely washed my hair there only to make use of their Dysons. That’s how much of a saddo I am, but drying my hair is filed under “hassle” in my book, so anything that makes the process easier and less of a hot mess (literally) is worth its weight in gold. Speaking of which this weighs next to nothing compared to many arm-aching dryers out there. Am I dropping enough hints yet? If money were no object, I’d be writing to the North Pole about this one, but I’m mainly waiting in hope that it features in the sales…” Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor

Chanel Gabrielle, £79 for 50ml Buy online Why we want it: “The new kid on the block in the Chanel fragrance playground that was love at first sniff.”

“This has been on my must-have list for a while and if the perfume Gods choose to endow me with this, I’d be eternally grateful. 2017 was the year in which Chanel debuted their first new scent in 15 years, which is pretty major really. This is a feminine, floral fragrance in classic bottle that’s instantly recognisable as ‘a Chanel’- it’s elegantly packaged in the same signature square shaped fine glass as No5. Based on a bouquet of white flowers, it has notes of jasmine, ylang-ylang and orange blossom, with hints of sandalwood and a fruity base for balance. I fell in love with this thanks to a tiny free sample- it immediately stole my heart. I’m already a devoted Coco Mademoiselle fan, but this is really something special. Top of the list type stuff.” Judy Johnson, Digital Editor

Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon Eyeshadow Pencil in Dark Pearl, £19 Buy online Why we want it: “An easy, velvety eyeshadow pencil with just enough sparkle.”

“Eyeshadow is my first beauty love - I don’t like to go without it and I can entertain myself for hours blending shades and finishes before a night out (or even a day out… I’m never without something on my lids). I must admit if budgets allowed I’d love the new Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette , £60, but we definitely have more of an ‘it’s the thought that counts’ mantra in my family and the older, trusty shadow pencil from the range is something I’d truly love to find under the tree. I’ve never owned one (yet… hi, family, if you’re reading) but I know from colleagues and, well, the internet, that these foolproof pencils are everything you want in a shadow stick; a velvet texture that blends and blends, great pigment and, the icing on the cake, a soft, subtle sparkle. When someone is wearing it on Instagram I can spot it before I even reach the caption - the finish is flawless in true Tilbury style. The shades are all beautiful but Dark Pearl clinches it for me - and at £19, I know I could treat myself to it come Boxing Day if Santa is too busy to pick one up…” Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer

Limited Edition Rose Gold StylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner, £49.99 Buy online Why we want it: “A quick, convenient and frankly, ingenious way to clean your makeup brushes.”

“I’m terrible at cleaning my makeup brushes and I’m holding out for the day where I treat it with the same level of attentiveness that I do the rest of my beauty routine. It makes sense - why spend all that time and money buying great cleansing balms, creams and oils to only paint over my handiwork with grubby tools afterwards? This brilliant invention from The Apprentice winner, Tom Pellereau, will hopefully get me one massive step closer to achieving my goal though and give my current habits a hygienic upgrade. Using centrifugal spin technology to whip old makeup, dirt and bacteria off bristles at rapid speed and spin dry them so they’re ready to use again in 30 seconds or less, it makes the prospect of cleaning my crusty old foundation brush less of a chore and more of a joy. Designed to be used with a range of different brushes from a variety of different brands, it’s a must-have in anyone’s beauty artillery.” Victoria Woodhall, Editor

Large Makeup Clutch by Alison Van Der Lande £70 Buy online Why we want it: “A roomy luxe makeup bag that does double duty as a handbag.”