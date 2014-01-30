The beauty dream team: Josh Wood Atelier launches Atelier Beaute

If you want to know the right boot to pound the pavements in (high tops, Chelsea boots, Isabel Marant all-sorts, FYI), the right hair to be flicking (the just-got-out-of-bed-shag, Prada-inspired colours or blunt cuts, in case you asked), or the coat to be wrapping up in (huge parkas, round-neck swing coats, biker jackets) then I wouldn’t head to the catwalks in Somerset House this Fashion Week, I would go West to Holland Park instead. There, on a sleepy little street called Lansdowne Mews is an understated black door. Inside the bare brick art-covered walls, is a buzzing community of London’s hippest, chicest women all wearing the best of the above. What are they having done? Well it used to be just their hair - the Josh Wood Atelier is renowned for having some of the best tinters in the world. Josh himself is the best hair colourist on the planet bar none (this is the man who gets flown to New Zealand to do highlights), or they may be having their fringes tweaked by some of the top hair cutters under his roof. Now however, at The Atelier (as it is known in the industry) beautification doesn’t just stop at the neckline. This week sees the launch of the long awaited Atelier Beaute which has just opened above the original Josh shop.

Speaking to Josh earlier this week he says his aim was to create a top-to-toe beauty dream team of the ‘great and the good’. If you’re looking for the best Brazilian wax in town here you’ll find Kim Lawless, a woman so fun and disarming you barely have to blink before you’ve been de-fuzzed. Want the perfect modern manicure? Marian Newman , the UK’s queen of nails (does every catwalk show, every fashion campaign) and her team will do you anything from a quilted Chanel nail to a chic beige digit. Need to look bronzed without looking like a TOWIE extra? The man with the golden gun James Read (who tans some of the hottest bodies in the world) has a bespoke tanning salon in house. And it doesn’t stop there; there’s Flutter, they of incredible sets of couture semi-permanent lashes (I had them done last week and feel like Brigitte Bardot), Jenna Treat the Browista, Ricardo Vila Nova , Josh’s go-to trichologist and Steve Mellor who is honing and toning some of the best bodies in London (and, er, myself - but I can vouch that his method really works). MORE GLOSS: Josh Wood's new Bang Bar Aside from all the above, the skincare pièce de résistance is a state-of-the art facial in an Oxygen tent of brand Natura Bisse. GTG writer Christa D’Souza experienced it this week and told me: “It doesn't matter how many facials you've had before, you'll never have had one like this; it feels like you’re in the care of The Queen of Narnia. Freezing, claustrophobic and wonderfully, wonderfully effective.” Prefer a facial as you know them? Then try one of the many other treatments from top luxury brands Gazelli and Omorovicza instead.