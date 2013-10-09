The beauty of Nicole Scherzinger: inside The X Factor star's makeup bag

Nicole Scherzinger: The X Factor's most glamorous judge, owner of the glossiest hair ever seen and not at all catty despite her Pussycat Doll roots. Judy Johnson takes an exclusive look at her make-up stash

The X Factor makeovers may be complete but the woman we all have our eyes on is Nicole Scherzinger. Appearing at the Pride of Britain Awards this week the 'schamazeballs' judge proves she looks absolutely flawless both on and off screen, with ultra glowing skin and glossy hair that make her look far younger than her 35 years. Yes, we may have a bit of a girl crush.

The former Pussycat Doll has the lean body of a dancer (a pretty good poster girl for the popular and positive notion that strong is the new skinny), the healthy sheen of someone who looks after themselves and the hair of a goddess from a sexy shampoo advert - which is no surprise given she's the face of Herbal Essences.

The vibrant judge brings a great energy to the panel as the youngest and most glamorous too. Alongside Gary Barlow, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne she positively shines, and adds a sense of style that she seems comfortable in unlike some of her predecessors who have often looked scared to move for fear of a wardrobe malfunction.

But how does she do it? GTG expert Ben Cooke  is responsible for looking after her gorgeous locks and created her sleek and straight style for her X Factor appearance.

"Nicole was excited when we decided to transform her naturally beautiful hair from the signature Hollywood waves we’re so used to seeing, to straight, glossy and perfectly preened locks," Cooke revealed. "The look was understated but very glam and worked perfectly when she teamed it with a super-sexy red trouser suit. The key to success here is a great shampoo and condition routine to get your hair healthy looking and strong, followed by a really good blow-dry rather than using heated styling tools."

Ben used Herbal Essences Bee Strong Shampoo and Conditioner , from £2.25 before expertly drying Nicole's long hair into a sleek 'do.

Scherzy has definitely had a helping hand from Mother Nature in the hair stakes but what we really want to know is how her beauty look is always so picture perfect.

We were lucky enough to have an exclusive look inside her make-up bag, which is surprisingly low maintenance - a pop of cream blush, dramatic mascara, strong nails and simple, effective skincare. Clearly, Nicole knows how to work the 'less is more' mantra - and here's how you can too, with everything that's in her beauty stash:

Max Factor Colour Elixir Giant Pen Stick

£4.99, www.superdrug.com

This chunky pencil is the quickest way to add a hint of colour on the go or in between takes - no fuss, just gloss.

Dior Waterproof Black Mascara

£23, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

Nicole's lashes always catch our eyes and it's no wonder with the use of this dramatic black mascara. Add lashings of this waterproof formula to make sure you avoid panda eyes when your favourite hopeful gets voted off…

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser SPF20

£33, www.johnlewis.com

A true favourite in the beauty world this sheer and lightweight cream protects from the sun's rays while imparting a subtle tint of colour for that Schamazing glow.

Jurlique Rose Silk Finishing Powder

£24.50, www.marksandspencer.com

A cult product that'll keep Nicole looking flawless under the spotlight, this light powder reduces shine and leaves you smelling of roses.

Max Factor Miracle Touch Creamy Blush

£6.99, www.superdrug.com

We're big fans of cream blusher here at GTG for its ability to add a healthy radiance to the skin - this Max Factor pot is foolproof.

SKII Facial Treatment Mask

£60 for six, www.harrods.com

All that make-up in the studio requires good skincare afterwards - this powerful mask deeply hydrates the skin to leave it super soft.

Herbal Essences Bee Strong Strengthening Cream

£4.79, www.boots.com

The honey and apricot extracts in this leave-in conditioning cream protect Nicole's hair from all that styling while no doubt adding a delicious scent.

SUQQU Nail Polish

£18, www.selfridges.com

This beautiful limited edition shade adds a silky hit of dense colour with a pearly finish for nails that stand out this winter.

Nicole is the inspiration behind Herbal Essences online competition, #ScherzingHair hosted on their  Facebook  page.


