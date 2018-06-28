Your most wanted: the beauty products and fitnesswear you bought most of in June
The beauty products and fitnesswear you bought most of in June
June’s been all about high temperatures, high humidity and the arrival of some highly anticipated launches - and your shopping carts have reflected that.
From peels for getting feet sandal-ready to leg makeup and lightweight workout wear, these are the beauty and fitness buys you’ve been stocking up most on this month.
Sam McKnight Cool Girl Texture Spray, £25 for 250ml
Think of this texturising spray as sexy bedhead hair in a bottle. Great for adding edge to longer hair lengths, simply turn your head upside down and spray in to make a more polished ‘do look instantly more undone.
ASOS 4505 Seamless Yoga Legging With Leopard Panels, £15
Offering stretch, style and substance, these high performance leggings offer a wealth of workout-boosting benefits at a surprisingly low price point. With antibacterial tech to keep them fresher for longer and subtle animal print panels along the sides, they’ll soon become your new summer workout staple.
The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%, £5.50 for 30ml
If you’re irritation-prone, there’s a good chance that the thought of incorporating an exfoliating acid into your routine fills you with a certain level of trepidation. However, not all are off-limits. Try azelaic acid, advises aesthetic doctor, Dr David Jack. As well as being one of the least irritating acids, it also calms redness and reduces dryness. This fragrance-free pick from The Ordinary is particularly great in this regard.
Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Precision Lip Definer, £20
If you’re worried about the heatwave wreaking havoc with your lipstick, this hard-working lip pencil’s for you. Providing a long-lasting undercoat to make your lip colour of choice last that much longer, it’s creamy, full coverage and comes with an in-built blending brush for a seamless finish.
Clinique Superdefense Age Defense Eye Cream SPF 20, £31.50 for 15ml
For an SPF eye cream for sensitive eyes, look no further than this fragrance-free find from Clinique. Team with a pair of shades and your peepers will be ready for anything the summer throws at them.
Oh K! Peeling Foot Mask, £8.49
Foot peels aren’t for the squeamish but boy, are they satisfying. Causing hard skin to shed before your eyes, this particular pick enriched with an apple based AHA leaves feet smooth and silky - just allow a few days though for it to work its magic.
Vichy Dermablend 3D Correction Foundation, £23 for 30ml
This cooling and calming foundation is particularly great for those who have rosacea , thanks to its inclusion of inflammation fighting eperluin and salicylic acid. Its clever blurring gel-based pigment tech has proven a hit with us too.
IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Air-Dry Styler, £14 for 147ml
A hairdryer in this heat? If the thought causes you to break out in a sweat, swap your blowdry for this air-dry essential instead. A favourite of hairdresser extraordinaire, Samantha Cusick , it leaves her hair frizz-free and super glossy too.
Mixa Cica Repair Body Lotion, £6.48 for 250ml
Cica creams are currently taking the skincare world by storm thanks to their ability to soothe and hydrate delicate and irritated skin types. This lightweight body version is a particular favourite of ours thanks to its fast absorbency and ability to take the edge off concerns such as eczema and psoriasis .
Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish, £29.95 for 100ml
This scored an impressive 10/10 when we tested out body and leg makeup last month, and for just reason. Providing subtle glowing colour and coverage, it’s long-lasting and low maintenance to apply and wash off plus, its inclusion of shea butter and aloe vera leaves skin soft too.
