The beauty products and hair tools you’ll spy in the Love Island villa

Some might say that the build-up to the fourth series of ITV2’s Love Island has gotten out of hand before it’s even begun. The show has won a Bafta, Twitter has been buzzing ever since the Royal Wedding wrapped up and Love Island fever has caused an unprecedented recent surge in interest in Majorcan villa holidays. Short of jetting off to Palma, if you’re planning on settling down on the sofa to watch it tonight alongside millions of others (last series’ finale broke ITV2’s all time audience record), you’ll likely be privy to much glitter, bronzer and ‘Aftersun’ alongside the whooping and flirting.
Beauty brands have been wise to capitalise on the series’ success, and given that meticulous grooming regimes come de rigueur for both male and female contestants, expect much preening with this lot…
ghd hair tools
Hair stylist Kem isn’t in residence to coiff the housemates this year, so ghd has stepped in. The villa has been exclusively equipped with ghd hair tools, and the contestants will have three stylers to choose from, namely the ghd curve soft curl hair tong , £120, to create big, bouncy curls, the ghd curve creative wand , £120, for beach waves and the ghd white platinum styler , £165, for sleek gloss.
Rimmel London makeup
Rimmel London is the official makeup partner for Love Island’s fourth outing, and will be supplying “edgy” makeup options, alongside transfer tattoos in two different designs that you can already buy from Superdrug for £7.99 each. You might not feel quite so pool party ready wearing them in your lounge in the suburbs, but the option’s there.
Superdrug skincare
This will be the third year running that Superdrug has sponsored Love Island, and the team has gone to town to stock summery show exclusives. From Love Island bronzer to body mist, sets start at £5 and many come packaged in a clear pouch in the same design as last year’s sellout water bottles. We’re hoping that B.Skincare sneaks in there- it’s one of the best budget skincare brands available on the high street and the contestants will without doubt need a good double cleanse after all of the glitter and SPF.
