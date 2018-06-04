The beauty products and hair tools you’ll spy in the Love Island villa

Some might say that the build-up to the fourth series of ITV2’s Love Island has gotten out of hand before it’s even begun. The show has won a Bafta, Twitter has been buzzing ever since the Royal Wedding wrapped up and Love Island fever has caused an unprecedented recent surge in interest in Majorcan villa holidays. Short of jetting off to Palma, if you’re planning on settling down on the sofa to watch it tonight alongside millions of others (last series’ finale broke ITV2’s all time audience record), you’ll likely be privy to much glitter, bronzer and ‘Aftersun’ alongside the whooping and flirting.

Beauty brands have been wise to capitalise on the series’ success, and given that meticulous grooming regimes come de rigueur for both male and female contestants, expect much preening with this lot…

ghd hair tools