The hair and skin essentials Sarah Vine takes on holiday

Sarah Vine 23 August 2018
sarah-vine-holiday-beauty

From heat-defying SPF to the serum that helps you max out on your sleep, here are Sarah's wash bag essentials

1.  Filorga UV-Bronze Visage Face Factor 50, £25 for 40ml

If you’re serious about looking after your skin, then you need serious sun protection for the face. The texture and feel of this cream are perfect – enough hydration to wear alone yet matte enough to use under makeup. It’s not sticky or smelly and it offers protection from even the fiercest sun for even the pastiest skin (I used it in 40-degree heat in France, and I’m pleased to say I returned home exactly the same cadaverous shade of pale I departed).

The matching body mist - UV Bronze body SPF 50 - is also sublime, a super-silky, super-fine spray that takes seconds to apply and requires almost zero effort. Again, total confidence even in the maddest midday sun.


2. Kevin Murphy Young Again, £30 for 100ml

This Australian brand has only launched relatively recently in the UK but it’s fast becoming a beauty favourite. The aptly named Young Again range is designed for dehydrated and/or coloured hair, or hair generally lacking in oomph. My hair is all of those things - or it would be without the Immortelle Treatment Oil - a leave-in, weightless serum that offers protection against heat styling and also tames flyaway, frizzy, sand-filled, beach-buffeted holiday hair in a jiffy.


3. Balance Me Gradual Tanning Drops, £30 for 30ml

I have neither the body nor the inclination for serious tanning; still, there are times when having luminous white skin isn’t always completely desirable. That’s where these tanning drops come in very handy since you can add them to any old moisturiser in whichever concentration suits you.

4. Eve Lom Radiance Face Mist, £38 for 48ml

Someone gave this to me as a present, and after I’d finished scoffing I tried it and now I’m a bit addicted. What can I say: it smells nice, it’s super refreshing - and it really does leave skin looking and feeling fabulous.


5. 320 MHZ Age-Repair Sleep Elixir Serum, £75 for 30ml

My absolute favourite thing to do on holiday is to take part in my very own sleep Olympics - and this is the perfect companion. This small but exquisitely curated range of natural skincare is of the absolute highest quality, and the Sleep Elixir is picked with restorative, regenerative ingredients - not least frankly obscene levels of rose Otto and miraculous Moringa oils.


You may also like

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

13 best new body SPFs for all skin types and budgets


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More