The hair and skin essentials Sarah Vine takes on holiday

If you’re serious about looking after your skin, then you need serious sun protection for the face. The texture and feel of this cream are perfect – enough hydration to wear alone yet matte enough to use under makeup. It’s not sticky or smelly and it offers protection from even the fiercest sun for even the pastiest skin (I used it in 40-degree heat in France, and I’m pleased to say I returned home exactly the same cadaverous shade of pale I departed).

The matching body mist - UV Bronze body SPF 50 - is also sublime, a super-silky, super-fine spray that takes seconds to apply and requires almost zero effort. Again, total confidence even in the maddest midday sun.



