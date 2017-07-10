Review

The best aftersun hair care: our ultimate hotlist

Ayesha Muttucumaru 10 July 2017
Whether you’re looking to heatwave or holiday-proof your hair, keeping it in tip top condition during the summer months can be a tricky business. While prevention can prove to be a valuable way to offset the effects of too much sun, salt and chlorine exposure (see our edit of the best sun protection hair products here ), effective aftercare can also play a vital role in getting our hair back to its best too. As of late, our heads have been turned towards the many products out there designed to help combat dullness, dryness, dye-dilemmas and damage - and we’re stocking up. Here’s our definitive edit.

Philip Kingsley After-Sun Scalp Mask, £17 for 75ml

If you’re suffering from a scorched scalp, this calming ointment provides welcome relief from its painful effects. Containing soothing chamomile extract and hydrating aloe vera, its nourishing formula and rich texture make for the perfect recipe for keeping heads cool in the heat.

Kerastase Soleil Bain Apres shampoo, £13.05 for 250ml

Swift at removing the effects of summer build-up come sun, sea or sand, this detangling and deep cleansing shampoo leaves hair feeling soft without leaving it stripped. Helping reduce the shine-sapping effects of chlorine and salt water, it provides a helping hand for dull-looking hair suffering the effects of sunbed or surfboard.

L’Oreal Professionnel Serie Expert B6 + Biotin Inforcer, £11.20 for 250ml

Created with breakage-prone hair types in mind, this strengthening and softening mask serves as the perfect summer cocktail for helping rectify the damaging effects of too much sun exposure. Formulated with vitamin B6 and Biotin, aka vitamin B8 (chosen for their roles in growth and development), it leaves weakened hair better equipped to deal with the summer elements.

L’Oreal Professionnel Mythic Oil Radiance, £16.49 for 100ml

Adding shine, softness and smoothness back to frazzled summer hair, this replenishing elixir containing cranberry and fair trade argan oil not only helps restore moisture, but helps combat frizz-inducing humidity at the same time. Readily absorbed, it gives both damp and dry hair added protection and nourishment.

Aussie Nourish 3 Minute Miracle, £5 for 250ml

Aussie’s range of 3 Minute Miracle Deep Treatments are the stuff of legend for long hair and the latest addition to the line-up doesn’t disappoint in the rehydration stakes. Enriched with avocado oil and Blue Mountain Eucalyptus extracts, it leaves lengths super smooth and silky for a great way to soup up your holiday hair care artillery - without breaking the bank.

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Cleansing Oil-Creme Duo, £23 for 150ml

Gentle yet effective, this clever dual-chambered sulfate-free shampoo gives hair a well-deserved break from more abrasive cleansers when a fortnight of frequent washing awaits. A low-shampoo  that meets our high expectations, simply alternate with your usual shampoo of choice to give super dry ends a holiday of their own.

Kerastase Masque UV Defense Active, £21.15 for 200ml

Designed to help combat dwindling hair condition and colour levels when temperatures start to soar, this mask is particularly well suited to fragile hair types looking for a brightening and restorative boost. Complete with UV filters in its formula, it takes aftercare a stride further than many of its counterparts.

