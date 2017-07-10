The best aftersun hair care: our ultimate hotlist

5 / 8

L’Oreal Professionnel Mythic Oil Radiance, £16.49 for 100ml

Adding shine, softness and smoothness back to frazzled summer hair, this replenishing elixir containing cranberry and fair trade argan oil not only helps restore moisture, but helps combat frizz-inducing humidity at the same time. Readily absorbed, it gives both damp and dry hair added protection and nourishment.

To find your nearest Mythic Oil salon stockist head to hairdressers-near-me.lorealprofessionnel.co.uk .