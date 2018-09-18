8 deals from Amazon Beauty Week that you won’t want to miss

Looking for a beauty bargain ? You’re in luck - Amazon is currently running its Beauty Week and there are deals aplenty to get your hands on.
Created to highlight the e-tailer’s most innovative products, expect to find everything from skincare gadgets to gift sets and makeup brushes during its one week run that lasts until the 21st of September. A new set of deals will be revealed each day (with makeup having just been unveiled yesterday). Tuesday's all about skincare and bath, Wednesday sees a bevy of natural and organic beauties added, Thursday is hair care and the week ends with fragrance on Friday.
There are pages upon pages to scroll through though so to provide a helping hand, we’ve compiled our go-to edit. Happy shopping!
Foreo Luna Play Plus, Portable Facial Cleansing Brush, £29.20
Turbo-charge your cleansing routine with this palm-sized gadget that uses clever T-sonic pulsations to unclog pores and slough through end-of-day dirt and makeup. Made of quick-drying nonporous silicone to prevent bacteria build-up, it’s made of more hygienic stuff than your average cleansing brush.
Olay Regenerist 3 Point Super Serum, £14.16
This serum’s a top pick of cosmetic dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting due to its niacinamide content (great for strengthening the skin barrier), and it’s easy to see why. Firming and hydrating, it helps reduce fine lines and improves sagging too.
Gallinee Prebiotic Cleansing Bar, £7.92
This product packs two key skincare trends into one product - calming prebiotics and multitasking cleansing bars to leave skin glowing from top to toe.
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Talk, The Ultimate Sleep-Promoting Duo, £19.20
Dreamy name right? Containing a calming oil and slumber-inducing spritz, this kit acts as a great way to help mind and body unwind after a hectic day.
Neutrogena Visibly Clear Light Therapy Targeted Acne Spot Treatment, £16.50
Great for putting pimples in their place ( read our review for the full scoop), this 2-minute treatment is a hard-working addition to anyone’s spot fighting arsenal thanks its inflammation soothing blue LED light technology.
Real Techniques Rebel Edge Makeup Set, £19.99
Covering face, cheeks and eyes, this set from the UK’s number one selling makeup brush brand has far-reaching appeal. With cropped broad, medium and fine heads, it makes contouring and precision work a doddle.
L’Oreal Paris Magic Retouch Instant Root Concealer Spray, £6.53
If you’re looking for a way to gloss over greys until your next colour appointment, you’ll find it inside this can. It’s also surprisingly handbag-friendly to make touch-ups on the go a cinch.
Garnier Moisture Bomb Hydrating Skin Care Regime 4-piece Multipack Kit, £19.25
Parched skin? This four product kit will help sort it out. Containing the range’s Pomegranate Face Sheet Mask, 3-in-1 Day Cream Moisturiser, Night Moisturiser and Face Mist, it’ll keep dryness at bay all day and night.
