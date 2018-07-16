Amazon Prime Day 2018: our pick of the most grab-worthy health and beauty deals

We love a bargain here at GTG, which is why we marked Amazon Prime Day in our calendars a long time ago. Running from 12pm on July the 16th, the online e-tailer giant will be offering huge discounts off thousands of products ranging from skincare to beauty tech, kitchen appliances to fitness trackers and more. Available to Amazon Prime members ( sign up to the 30-day free trial now if you’re not one already to gain access to the offers!), it makes splurging on a payday indulgence now much kinder to the bank balance. A sale that’s not to be missed, here are the deals we’d recommend adding to your cart - but get in there quick, history’s shown that many have a habit of selling out. 1. Foreo

If you’re looking for a touch of tech to make your skincare routine go all the more smoothly, FOREO is able to definitely help you out with that. One of our favourite beauty gadget brands, their line-up of modern tools scrub up extremely well in our experience. On Amazon Prime Day, you’ll be able to get your hands on them for a fraction of the price thanks to offers of up to 30% off - 25% off both their cleansing and blemish-busting brushes, the LUNA 2 (now £126.75 reduced from £169) and LUNA Mini 2 (now £89.25 reduced from £119), 25% off their ISSA 2 silicone sonic toothbrush (now £111.75 reduced from £149) and 30% off their fatigue-fighting IRIS eye massager (now £83.30 reduced from £119) - a must for night owls out there. ENDS: 22/07/18 2. Intimina

Reusable menstrual products have come leaps and bounds over the years and one of the brands that’s helped pave the way is Intimina. Known for their prowess in making intimate products much more interesting than the category suggests, they’re body-safe, hygienic and made of medical-grade silicone, a hypoallergenic, phthalate and bleach-free material to ensure they’re durable and long-lasting. This Amazon Prime Day, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 30% off some of their hero products - £15 off their flat-fit shape Ziggy Cup (now £19.99 reduced from £34.99), 20% off their starter cup, the Lily Cup One (now £15.99 reduced from £19.99), 20% off their Lily Cup Compact A (now £19.96 reduced from £24.95) and 30% off their Lily Cup Compact B (now £17.47 reduced from £24.95). Each are designed with a range of different cervix sizes and flows in mind. ENDS: 22/07/18 3. Babyliss

As part of Amazon Prime Day’s beauty sale, you’ll have the chance to add Babyliss’ coveted Curl Secret tool to your hair care artilleries at a cut-cost price. Its two heat and three timer settings and ingenious curl chambers cleverly take the stress (and sweat) out of heat styling and you’ll be able to save 48% if you buy one today. ENDS: 17/7/18, 11:59 pm 4. Philips

The electronics heavyweight is offering a wide range of reductions on some big ticket items this week and one that has particularly caught our eye is the one for its Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device for Body, Face & Precision Areas . Offering 47% off its normal price (now £289 reduced from £550), it’s designed to keep you hair-free for up to eight weeks and comes with a skin tone-sensitive SmartSkin sensor and curved attachments to personalise your experience. It’s no wonder that it’s achieved a 4.5-star rating from over 300 users. ENDS: 17/7/18, 11:59 pm 5. Fitbit

When it comes to keeping your fitness goals on track, a Fitbit has become the arm candy of choice for many. And, this Amazon Prime Day, you’ll be able to find your perfect model thanks to sizeable savings on goodies like its Fitbit Charge 2 Activity Tracker with Wrist Based Heart Rate Monitor in Black (now £79.99 reduced from £109.99). Complete with all-day tracking for steps, distance and calories burned, a 5-day battery life and even in-built reminders to motivate you to keep your step count up, it’s the watch upgrade that’ll keep you fit and on time too. ENDS: 17/7/18, 11:59 pm 6. Under Armour

Speaking of arm candy, you’ll also be able to pick up some great bargains on sports bags too, including this Unisex Storm Duffel Bag from Under Armour. 41% off (now £15.50 reduced from £26.24), it’s tough on the outside, spacious on the inside to see you from barre to brunch and beyond. ENDS: 17/7/18, 11:59 pm 7. Ninja Kitchen

If your cookware is in need of some spicing up, check out Amazon’s 40% off sale on kitchen and home appliances. From crock-pots to microwave ovens, there’s something for every culinary taste and aspiring chef out there. For those short on time, this 3-in-1 Ninja Compact Kitchen System (now 31% off at £137.75) will help make the most of the amount of minutes you have available. Containing a food processor, blender, Nutri Ninja Personal Blender and a 1200W motor, it makes everything from smoothies to burger patties and dips. You’ll wonder what you did without it. ENDS: 17/7/18, 11:59 pm 8. Crock-Pot

Another kitchen must-have that’s piqued our interest is this slow cooker from Crock-pot , a one-stop pot for creating low effort meals throughout the week. With a welcome 34% saving (now £64.99 reduced from £97.94), its 5-litre capacity makes it ideal for family cooking and its LED countdown and keep-warm features afford it an even greater degree of practicality. ENDS: 17/7/18, 11:59 pm 9. ghd

A pair of ghd straighteners is a styling tool staple in the vast majority of salons we’ve been to. That professional feeling finish usually comes at a cost but thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you’ll be able to make a saving on the brand’s portfolio of stylers. Providing up to 34% off its straighteners, tongs and hair dryers, its ghd V Gold Nocturne Premium Gift Set, £132.56, also comes with an OPI nail polish to help sweeten the deal further. It promises results just as eye-catching as its limited edition multi-tonal finish. ENDS: 17/7/18, 11:59 pm 10. Morphy Richards