The best at-home beauty services

As the nights get colder and the prospect of a night out becomes less appealing, there’s only one thing at the top of our social calendars: a girl’s pamper night in.

Thanks to a hoard of innovative and impressive at-home beauty services, we’re opting to stay in and bringing the joys of the salon directly to our door. These ground-breaking businesses offer everything from manicures and massages to personal trainers and dance classes right in the comfort of your living room.

So we’ve rounded up our top at-home beauty services that have managed to transform our homes into our very own private spa. Hang up your heels, pull on your slippers and get the girls around – you earned it…

Perfect 10

Combining their wealth of experience in beauty and business, Charlie McCorry and Claire Aggarwal teamed up to create top quality spa services directly in the comfort of your home.

We highly recommend letting the Perfect team work their magic on your nails. From your standard manicure to a luxury pedicure, each treatment focuses on delivering flawless nails (and you won’t have to worry about smudging them on your way home!). Even better? In the spirit of the holidays, Perfect 10 are offering a free Essie nail polish with each manicure or pedicure you receive.

Perfect 10 will also be adding Blow-Dry’s On Demand to their catalogue to help inject some life into limp locks. Meaning you don’t ever have to worry about a last minute invite ever again.

perfect10mobilebeauty.co.uk

MILK Beauty

When Lucy Patterson realised that hard working Londoners didn’t have access to salon services outside of standard shop hours, she delivered MILK Beauty; a home-visit service that brings the best facials, manicures and waxing directly to your door. When your beauty therapist pulls up in the brand’s trusty milk-white car, they’ll be equipped with soft towels, heated blankets, a luxurious couch, aromatherapy scents and calming music.

One service that stood out for us was their game-changing facials. These consist of MILK’s PRIORI CoffeeBerry ® facials, which use the antioxidant to leave your skin relaxed and nourished, and MILK’s PRIORI AHA facials, a combination of lactic acid and vitamins A& C to get rid of fine lines and exfoliate any dead skin cells. And once your face is left feeling like brand new, you don’t have to even worry about going back outside just yet. Bliss.

milkbeauty.co.uk

Return to Glory

With over 16,000 regular home clients, there’s no denying that Return to Glory deliver the goods. Offering up everything from mobile beauty, hairdressing, personal training and pamper parties; they’re ready to cater to anything and everything you could ever want. They offer packages of 10 x 1hr sessions or 10 x 1.5hr sessions that can be applied across the majority of the categories.

From the moment that your beauty therapist arrives (clad with mobile massage table, relaxing music, calming scents and towels), you’ll feel like your home has been transformed into an exclusive spa. And you’re guaranteed top service; all Return to Glory therapists have been trained by Sanctuary. We heavily recommend their life-changing massages; covering deep tissue, Swedish, couples and the Sanctuary Spa Signature massage; you’ll feel all of your knots and tensions melt away in the comfort of your own home.

What’s even more; Return to Glory have recently released an app, meaning at-home paradise is merely but a few taps away…

returntoglory.co.uk

PRIV

Newly launched app PRIV was designed to answer the prayers of indecisive and time-poor Londoners. From beauty and wellness to nails and fitness, this revolutionary service allows you to choose from a bank of skilled and rated experts.

PRIV understands that we can’t choose when we want to relax, and so this service is available from 6am – 10pm, 7 days a week. Whether you’re looking to get rid of your body knots and stresses with a massage after a long week, a custom airbrush tan for some last-minute glow, or a set of full eyelash extensions to get you party ready; PRIV delivers it all.

gopriv.com