The 25 best beauty and wellbeing gifts for 2018

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Introduction Kit, £33

It’s around this time of year that our faces start to give the game away of the fact we’ve been burning the candle at both ends and feeling more than a little merry, and this glow-getting kit is just the remedy (yet luxurious enough to not suggest you’re insinuating the recipient looks terrible). With a trio of products from the well-loved ExfoliKate range, it will please long-term fans of the brand as well as making a great discovery kit for Kate Somerville virgins. The kit contains the skin-smoothing Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, the Glow Moisturizer which battles dull, uneven skin, and the daily cleanser which gently buffs away impurities with its combo of glycolic and lactic acids to leave complexions looking visibly brighter. Mulled wine, anyone?

