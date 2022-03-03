The best budget supermarket beauty brands

Up until recently, we think it’s fair to say that there was a certain level of snootiness surrounding supermarket beauty. However, this is no longer the case with some of the country’s leading retailers stepping up their game and lining their shelves with cheap as chips beauty products capable of rivalling their more expensive counterparts. From Asda to Sainsbury’s, Aldi to Lidl, these are the budget beauty buys we’d recommend picking up on your next shop. Asda

Great for: Low cost but high quality makeup. Prices: £2 to £6 Launching last month, George’s new 156-product range offers a wide range of affordable colour options at your fingertips. From a contour palette to blusher sticks and nail polishes, its black and rose gold packaging gives the line-up a feel that’s more high end than high street and its variety of textures provides something for a whole bevy of skin types. What’s in our basket? For lips, we’re loving the line-up’s Matte Liquid Lipsticks , £4.50, for eye-catching colour and its range of Gel Effect Nail Polishes for its variety of shades and £3 price tags (the burgundy Nocturnal and sparkly navy Twilight are firm favourites). For cheeks, its Soft Touch Blusher Sticks , £3, provide a lovely pop of colour for your pennies to enhance cheekbones perfectly. Lidl

Great for: Daily (and nightly) moisture. Prices: £0.59 to £3.69. Although offering a wide range of beauty bargains on its shelves, it’s Lidl’s Cien skincare line that’s received particular attention as of late for its products that aim to tackle the signs of ageing. Ranging from face washes to creams, it’s also one of the cheapest in our round-up. What’s in our basket? Its moisturisers are specifically worth trying, particularly if you’re looking for a budget night cream - both its Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Cream and Vital Regenerating Night Cream, come in at just £1.69. However, be wary that scents can be pretty strong, which might be quite off-putting for some. Aldi

Great for: Beauty dupes. Prices: £1.69 to £7.99 From cleansers to face masks and candles, Aldi’s become the go-to supermarket for a beauty dupe thanks to the success of its Lacura range. Usually only available for a limited time, it’s most recent re-launch featured its sell-out makeup line which included concealer pens, BB creams and CC Colour Correcting Sticks inspired by the likes of YSL, Max Factor and L’Oreal Paris. What’s in our basket? The brand’s hugely popular Lacura Hot Cloth Cleanser , £3.99. Giving Liz Earle’s cult product a run for its money, we were mightily impressed by its cleansing and soothing prowess. However, its muslin cloth doesn’t quite measure up to the original’s. Waitrose

Great for: Free-from beauty. Prices: £2 to £5 With a solid foundation of skin and hair care basics on their shelves, Waitrose’s re-launch of its Pure range will surely go some way in meeting their customers’ increasing demand for natural beauty products. From face wash to night cream, shampoo to a hair mask, it’s free of common irritants such as SLS and fragrance and it’s cruelty-free too. The packaging is also beautiful (and recyclable too). What’s in our basket? For thorough night time cleansing, its Hot Cloth Cleanser , £5, has proven a hit with us as has its Micellar Water , £2.50, that contains waterlily extract to calm and soothe. We’ve also popped a tube of the line’s cooling Eye Gel , £2, on our bedside tables for mornings when a good night’s sleep has evaded us. Its affordable sulphate-free Purifying Shampoo , £3, and Dry and Damaged Conditioner , £3, are also of note too. Sainsbury’s

Great for: Vegan skincare. Prices: £1.50 to £8 Sainsbury’s is probably best known for its Boutique makeup range - and for just reason. Created by makeup artists Jo Saville and Sophia Price, it provides great choice. However, its skincare line-up also has some great goodies in there too. And, with a new cruelty-free vegan line called Source of Nature having been most recently added to its roster, it’s helping provide greater accessibility to niche beauty categories. What’s in our basket? For more stripped back day to night skincare needs, Source of Nature’s Anti-Age Day Cream , £4.50, and Night Cream, £4.50, meet them very nicely with formulas that are mineral-oil and fragrance-free. And for occasions when an oily T-zone could do with some mattifying action, the supermarket’s Purifying Clay Mask , £3, from its My Skin Matters line works wonders. Tesco