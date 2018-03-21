The 5 best budget vegan shampoos
Vegan skincare products have come leaps and bounds over the last couple of years in terms of formulation and choice and hair care looks set to follow suit thanks to the recent surge of affordable additions hitting the high street. From Whole Foods to Superdrug (who’s also about to open a vegan pop-up in Shoreditch’s Box Park), there’s something for every hair type and budget to make adopting a plant-based beauty regime easier than ever.
First up, vegan shampoos - here’s our edit of the best.
Lavera Volume and Strength Shampoo, £5.95 for 250ml
Best for: Volume
Silicone-free , this body-boosting shampoo gives roots a noticeable dose of volume without weighing hair down. A great fit for fine hair in particular, ingredients such as organic orange and organic green tea make for a refreshing and strengthening combination - plus, its zesty scent serves as a re-energising treat for senses. Very much welcome first thing in the morning.
A’kin Ylang Ylang Shampoo, £10 for 225ml
Best for: Coloured hair
Free from sulphates, silicones and artificial colours and fragrance, this conditioning shampoo gently washes away daily grime without leaving colour stripped. Enriched with ylang ylang essential oil and a coconut-derived cleansing agent, it leaves hair softer, shinier and more manageable.
Avalon Organics Damage Control Shampoo, £9.99 for 414ml
Best for: Dry hair
If too much heat has left your hair thirsty for a more hydrating shampoo, swap your usual go-to for this instead. The perfect match for my thick, parched hair, its moisture-boosting cocktail of argan and jojoba oils, calendula extract and quinoa protein leaves hair not just soft, but incredibly shiny too.
Available from Whole Foods Market
Superdrug Black Castor & Shea Cleanse & Replenish Shampoo, £5.49 for 400ml
Best for: Extremely dry or brittle hair
Those with breakage-prone or weakened thick hair will especially love this supersized pick. Providing ample bang for your buck, its combination of black castor oil, shea butter and plant keratin provide a more conditioning cleanse, to help counteract the hydration-sapping effects of chemical treatments, hair colour and heated styling tools.
Faith in Nature Grapefruit & Orange Shampoo, £5.49 for 400ml
Best for: Normal to oily hair
If an oily scalp often causes your hair to fall flat, this deeper cleansing pick serves as an effective pick-me-up. SLS-free, its blend of fruit bowl essentials such as grapefruit and orange, alongside organic citrus oil leaves hair squeaky clean but soft.
