The 5 best budget vegan shampoos

1 / 6

The best vegan shampoos for £10 and under

Vegan skincare products have come leaps and bounds over the last couple of years in terms of formulation and choice and hair care looks set to follow suit thanks to the recent surge of affordable additions hitting the high street. From Whole Foods to Superdrug (who’s also about to open a vegan pop-up in Shoreditch’s Box Park), there’s something for every hair type and budget to make adopting a plant-based beauty regime easier than ever.

First up, vegan shampoos - here’s our edit of the best.

Follow Ayesha on Instagram and Twitter .