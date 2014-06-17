The best festival makeup, hair products and on-site beauty services

5 / 18

FESTIVAL BEAUTY SERVICE: VANITY VAN AND BATISTE SUMMER TOUR

Where: Glastonbury, Latitude, Leeds, Global Gathering and Rewind.

Beauty Services: With the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Fearne Cotton all spotted visiting Vanity Vans in previous years, the UK’s leading mobile beauty treatments supplier has brought its in-demand services to the festival circuit too. This year, they've teamed up with Batiste to offer party goers a range of on-trend styles to transform day old, tired hair into photo-ready locks in an instant.

It makes getting your beauty fix in between shows as easy as it gets.

Book online at www.vanityvan.co.uk