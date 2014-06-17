The best festival makeup, hair products and on-site beauty services
Whether you’re heading to Glastonbury or Wireless, The Secret Garden Party or British Summer Time, make sure you don’t forget these makeup and hairstyle saving products in your backpacks. However if you do, there are thankfully also some great festival beauty services and pop-ups at hand to help… click through the gallery to see this year's top festival beauty fixers.
THE LIP BALM: EOS SMOOTH SPHERE LIP BALMS
Festivals are all about meeting new people and we guarantee whipping one of these unique lip balms out of your handbag will prove to be the most effective of conversation starters. They've been spotted in Miley Cyrus’s We Can’t Stop video and on the lips of Nicole Scherzinger and Kim Kardashian - we can see why they're such a celebrity favourite with a range of eight flavours, (Strawberry Sorbet is our favourite) and moisturising combination of shea butter and vitamin E.
£5.99. Buy online .
THE SUNSCREEN: BENEFIT DREAM SCREEN SPF 45+++
High protection with a silky matte finish, protect skin from sun damage with this new fast-absorbing sunscreen from Benefit. Oil-free with a broad spectrum SPF of 45, it leaves skin feeling moisturised and supple, keeping tide marks and sunburn at bay no matter how hot it gets.
£25. Buy online.
THE DRY SHAMPOO: REDKEN PILLOW PROOF BLOW DRY TWO DAY EXTENDER
The best interim measure for between hair washes, this hard-working powder instantly refreshes day-old hair to keep it grease-free for longer. Great for injecting a bit of texture, volume and bounce into hair that’s looking a little flat, it’s the hairstyle lifeline for keeping locks looking their best when water’s not an option.
£11.85. Buy online .
FESTIVAL BEAUTY SERVICE: VANITY VAN AND BATISTE SUMMER TOUR
Where: Glastonbury, Latitude, Leeds, Global Gathering and Rewind.
Beauty Services: With the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Fearne Cotton all spotted visiting Vanity Vans in previous years, the UK’s leading mobile beauty treatments supplier has brought its in-demand services to the festival circuit too. This year, they've teamed up with Batiste to offer party goers a range of on-trend styles to transform day old, tired hair into photo-ready locks in an instant.
It makes getting your beauty fix in between shows as easy as it gets.
Book online at www.vanityvan.co.uk
THE HAIR ACCESSORY: HARI’S BIRDS OF PARADISE
Give hair a highlight with a difference with this new service from Hari’s. Hairdryer, tong and straightener-proof, these versatile hair extensions can be treated just like your actual hair and last up to two months too without losing their colour. It’s hair art at its most exotic.
From £25. For further information visit www.harissalon.com .
THE EYESHADOW PALETTE: SANTIGOLDEN AGE EYE SHADOW COLLAGE
For an eyeshadow palette with the showstopper seal of approval, these two limited edition sets from Santigold and Smashbox are sure to give eyes an extra pop of star factor. Highly pigmented, colourful and beautifully designed too, it’s the music and makeup collaboration that’s proven to be one of our favourite collections yet.
£25. Buy online .
FESTIVAL BEAUTY SERVICE: THE SANCTUARY AT WILDERNESS
Where: Wilderness Festival
Beauty Services: From REN facials to yoga classes, meditation, acupuncture, aromatherapy, thai massage and more, this pop-up is a wellbeing retreat like no other. Created by Wild Wellbeing to provide a dose of relaxation in the Wilderness, it has all the services you’ll need to revitalise, re-energise and reboot all festival long. Make sure to check out the workshops led by 2 of our Get The Gloss Experts: Fertility to Family from women's health expert Emma Cannon and How To Revitalise Your Mojo from nutritional therapist Vicki Edgson .
From £15. Book here .
THE CLEANSING WIPES: OLE HENRIKSEN NURTURE ME CLEANSING CLOTHS
Ideal for wiping away a day's worth of field fun and frolics the morning after the night before, these nourishing and effective cleansing wipes erase every scrap of makeup. Perfect for waterproof mascara, skin is left cleansed, soft and surprisingly moisturised thanks to borage and moringa seed oils, African red tea and pineapple and papaya fruit extract.
£12. Buy online .
THE DEODORANT: SURE MAXIMUM PROTECTION
Finally, a roll-on deodorant that actually works! A moisturising cream formulation that will have you happily trading in your bottle of aerosol for something more portable, this pocket-sized perspiration protector will have you feeling fresher, cleaner and more sweat-free in the moshpit this summer.
£5.30. Buy online.
THE SOS EMERGENCY SAVER: iS Clinical SHEALD RECOVERY BALM
From bites and cuts to scabs and scars, this multitasking balm delivers instant relief to cracked, irritated and extremely dry skin. Designed to encourage faster healing of wounds and reduce inflammation, it’s the all-in-one beauty essential you’ll be glad you packed just in case of an emergency.
£43. Buy online .
THE NAIL POLISHES: NEONS BY OPI
If you’re looking for a way to make a statement from tip to toe, these electric coloured nail polishes from OPI may be it. Bright, bold and the perfect partner for festival season, they're the best way to transition from your winter berries and springtime pastels to something more seasonal and help enhance a (hopefully) golden tan this summer.
£11.95 each. Buy online .
FESTIVAL BEAUTY SERVICE LA ROCHE-POSAY BE SUN AWARE TOUR
Where: Latitude and Boardmasters.
Beauty services: Created in association with the British Association of Dermatologists, one of our favourite suncare brands will be offering free suncare and mole checks to raise awareness of sun safety, melanomas and skin cancer. It’s well worth stopping by in the interest of your long-term health.
For more information visit www.besunaware.com .
THE MULITASKING PRIMER: THIS WORKS IN TRANSIT CAMERA CLOSE UP
A favourite of Victoria Beckham, this clever multitasking saviour will keep skin glowing from dusk till dawn. A primer, mask and moisturiser in one, it’s a one-stop-shop for all your complexion dilemmas this festival season.
£30. Buy online .
THE DYNAMIC DUO: STILA STAY ALL DAY FOUNDATION & CONCEALER
Available in 16 shades, this 2-in-1 skin perfector provides all the tools you’ll need to cover dark circles, blemishes and pigmentation in one fell swoop. Creamy and buildable to achieve the level of coverage that you need, it also comes with a handy mirror in the lid to make touch-ups on-the-go a much easier prospect.
£29.50. Buy online .
THE SETTING SPRAY AND EYE PRIMER: URBAN DECAY ALL-NIGHTER
For makeup that lasts for as long as you do, make panda eyes and a shiny T-zone a thing of the past with this power duo at hand. The Eyeshadow Primer is one of the best that we’ve ever tried and the Setting Spray keeps makeup budge-proof no matter how crowded the field, nor how much you dance.
The Urban Decay All-Nighter Setting Spray is £20 and available to buy online here .
The Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion is £8 and available to buy online here .
THE MASCARA: LANCÔME HYPNÔSE WATERPROOF
As good now as it was 10 years ago , this makeup classic still holds the key to longer, fuller lashes at just a swipe of a brush. Sweat and water-resistant to make sure it stays put from warm up act to headliner, it’s our secret for looking a little more wide awake, no matter how late we stay up.
£22.50. Buy online .
FESTIVAL BEAUTY SERVICE: BLOW LTD FESTIVAL POP-UP
Where: British Summer Time.
Beauty Services: Quick-fix beauty, hair and nail solutions to keep usual festival wear and tear to a minimum. Want to try a new hairstyle? We've got our eye on The Halo, The Fishtail and The Waterfall. It’s the best reason for heading down to Hyde Park that we've seen for a long time. Well, other than seeing the Backstreet Boys that is.
