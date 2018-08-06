7 of the best beauty treatments to have before your holiday

3 / 8

For a pedicure: Margaret Dabbs Medical Pedicure

When it comes to pedicures, Margaret Dabbs is internationally renowned for her innovative, results-driven and luxurious treatments. Her team of qualified podiatrists leave your feet feeling as though you're walking on air with no callus or corn too hard for their skilled hands to handle. The infamous Medical Pedicure is designed to be a complete foot overhaul, transforming feet by removing dead and dry skin, shaping and buffing nails and then re-hydrating them with Margaret's award-winning products. Feet will walk in looking one way, and walk out looking another.

From £85 for 45 minutes. Available at Margaret Dabbs clinics nationwide. margaretdabbs.co.uk .