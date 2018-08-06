7 of the best beauty treatments to have before your holiday
The pre-holiday panic is real. Wrapping up loose ends at work, trying to pack and frantically rushing around Boots for sun cream are just a few of the stresses that can make the days leading up to take-off all the more turbulent. However, making time to find the best places for some pre-travel pampering needn’t be one of them. From the best place for a wax to a chip-proof gel mani-pedi and eye-catching eyelash extensions, we’ve done the homework so you don’t have to. Now all you have to do is book in...
For a bikini wax: Strip
If the thought of a landing strip causes you to break into a sweat without even having a holiday booked, then an appointment at Strip is for you. Impeccably hygienic with beautifully designed rooms and respectful and professional beauty therapists to put hair removal worries at ease, bikini waxes could soon become something you look forward to rather than fear.
From £23. stripwaxbar.com .
For a pedicure: Margaret Dabbs Medical Pedicure
When it comes to pedicures, Margaret Dabbs is internationally renowned for her innovative, results-driven and luxurious treatments. Her team of qualified podiatrists leave your feet feeling as though you're walking on air with no callus or corn too hard for their skilled hands to handle. The infamous Medical Pedicure is designed to be a complete foot overhaul, transforming feet by removing dead and dry skin, shaping and buffing nails and then re-hydrating them with Margaret's award-winning products. Feet will walk in looking one way, and walk out looking another.
From £85 for 45 minutes. Available at Margaret Dabbs clinics nationwide. margaretdabbs.co.uk .
For a spray tan: Sienna X at Blush + Blow
When it comes to a spray tan, Sienna X is the brand that repeatedly receives glowing reviews from members of the GTG team. For a sunbed-free way to achieve pre-holiday sunkissed skin, Senior Features Writer Anna Hunter recommends booking in with therapist, Lorraine: “She does it naked which means you don’t get weird paper knicker marks. She’s so professional - the best I’ve had.” You couldn’t be in better hands.
£30 for a full body spray tan. blushandblowlondon.com .
For perfectly groomed eyebrows: Suman Brows
“For preened and perfect brows ahead of your summer getaway, there’s no doubt that Suman Jalaf is the person to visit!” says GTG’s very satisfied customer, Alex Harrison. “Her recently opened Beauty Atelier in South Kensington is a beauty haven for brows - whether you’re searching for a more permanent treatment like microblading , or simply need a shape and tint ahead of your trip, the team at Suman Brows ensures you get the results you’re after and delivers perfect looking brows every time.” Ever since Alex returned from her appointment, we haven’t been able to stop admiring Suman’s handiwork.
Bespoke Eyebrow Shaping by Suman, £25; Suman’s Signature Eyebrow Shape & Tint, £40. sumanbrows.com .
For a gel manicure and pedicure: Townhouse
How does three weeks of chip-free nails sound? If that’s piqued your interest, book in for an exceptional mani-pedi at this beautifully polished beauty salon on Great Portland Street. Stylish and serene with services that provide super shiny results that’ll last you all holiday, we loved how hygienic it was (they use hospital grade sterilisation to clean their tools) and the fantastic menu of nail art designs available. There’s even a Nailfie booth to capture a snap of your well-dressed digits. A salon that really has its finger on the pulse when it comes to talon tech.
£39 for a gel manicure, £55 for a gel pedicure and nail art from £9. mytownhouse.co.uk .
For eyelash extensions: Lash Perfect Beauty Bar
Lash extensions can feel a bit high maintenance for the everyday, but when it comes to holidays - especially in the sun - they’re a great timesaver for anyone who feels naked on the beach without a lick of mascara. “Lash Perfect Beauty Bar in central London provides an unparalleled service when it comes to applying lashes, whether you want individual extensions (a half set is all you need for seriously ‘wow’ lashes) or a tinted lash lift to make the most of what you’ve got,” says GTG’s Digital Editor, Judy Johnson, who was bowled over by the results. “The whole experience is relaxing rather than nerve wracking and your therapist will make sure the look is bespoke to your needs. With a bit of careful maintenance you can save space in your liquids bag and leave the mascara at home.” Sounds like the dream.
Individual eyelash extensions start from £40, and a Tinted Lash Lift is £55. lpbeautybar.co.uk .
For a strengthening hair treatment: L’Oréal Professionnel PowerMix Treatment
Give hair a helping hand in the battle against sun, sea and chlorine with this health-boosting bespoke leave-in treatment from L’Oreal Professionnel. Personalised to suit your particular needs - brighter colour, better hydration, damage control...the list goes on - there’s a recipe to help reduce the risk of encountering a wide range of holiday hair nightmares. Using micellar tech to allow for better absorption of its ingredients, it leaves hair stronger, shinier and better equipped for dealing with summer wear and tear. Plus, it starts from just £10 and only takes five minutes too.
From £10. Find your nearest salon here .
