Why everyone needs to own a set of hair rollers - and the best ones to buy

Rollers - they’re probably the most underutilised styling tool in our artilleries. I know I’m certainly guilty of not using them to their full potential. And, despite being seen as a little old-fashioned, they’re still as valuable as ever for adding volume, movement and shape to a range of different hair types - in fact, top hair stylist Kerry Warn (who’s been responsible for countless famous catwalk looks over the years) told us during a shoot that we did with him that he always carries a set in his kit bag at all times. That’s reason enough to give our curling tong some time off.

Backstage secrets aside though, they’re also making their mark on a very different type of runway too. The team’s spotted more and more women sporting a full head of rollers at (wait for it) airports of all places. Surprising, yes, but now I think about it, it makes perfect sense. What better time to set your curls than when you’re stuck on a plane for a few hours? They could be onto something here...

Rollers come in all types of shapes and sizes these days and, while the choice is amazing, it does make picking the right one for your needs tricky. A good starting point? “Decide if you need root volume or more movement,” recommends Craig Taylor, Creative Director at Hari’s . As for your roller size, generally speaking, the slimmer the roller, the tighter the curl. Heated ones are likely to give you a more long-lasting result. “The rule often with thicker or longer hair is to use a smaller roller as the hair will drop quicker, but this needs tweaking if you want a gentler movement,” explains Craig.

From velcro to heated ones, volume to waves, here’s how to pick the right type for the look you’re after - and the rollers I really rate too.

For volume

“The best roller for volume is a large velcro roller,” recommends Craig. Great for adding lift to limp roots, they’re also self-gripping for ease of use too. Simply roll under and leave for a minimum of 15 minutes (overnight if you can for best results) and prep sections with hairspray or volumising mousse to help your style stay in place. There are also heat-activated alternatives available, designed to work in synergy with your hairdryer to provide greater hold than traditional types.“Make sure the roller sits on its section with no drag [i.e. gaps between the roller and scalp], so it lifts as many of the hairs straight up from the head as possible,” says Craig. “This will create maximum volume.”