The best headbands on the high street for low effort good hair days

The Duchess of Cambridge is a longtime fan, they were firmly in situ on SS19 catwalks and the high street has seen a dramatic rise in sales. The Alice band has officially had a rebrand care of the likes of Miu Miu, Givenchy, Simone Rocha and Prada and it’s thankfully evolved since your primary school days of plastic headvices with little teeth by the ears (WHY?) to incorporate cool designs, punchy colours and more than a little razzle dazzle (also, comfort).
As for royal headgear, the Duchess of Cambridge has been on the bandwagon for over a year - she wore a cream appliqué creation by Jane Taylor for Prince Louis' christening in July 2018, a burgundy velvet band on Christmas day and a cobalt blue number to attend a church service at Sandringham Estate a few months ago.
As hair accessories go, the humble hairband doesn’t just get the royal nod - it harks back to Ancient Greece, when wreaths adorned the heads of Olympic champions symbolised notable success or marked a special occasion. We’ve graduated from leaves to silk, embellishment and intricate knots and twists - as jazzing up an outfit and keeping your hair out of your face goes, a headband is fun and elegant all at once. Many bands also feature cushy padding so that those headache inducing plastic bands of old remain as a mere migraine tinged playground memory. Get on board with these bands for every budget…
Bowie on a band? Why the hell not. If you love a hair accessory you’ll likely already know by now that Anthropologie reigns supreme on the high street for stylish headgear - whether you need something to spruce up a wedding outfit rather than a hat or just, you know, David Bowie across your crown, this is the place to come for creative, beautiful mid-priced pieces.
Buy it now
A bit retro and a lot easy to wear, this cheery polka dot headband suits everyone and won’t pinch.
Buy it now
Basket bags are having their moment in the sun and now you can wear some raffia on your noggin, made all the more jazzy in the form of a headband with added chunky green jewels. It’s a tiny bit tudor, a tiny bit south of France, and all in all far more luxe looking than it actually is.
Buy it now
Onto the actual luxe stuff - Jennifer Behr’s New York based design studio produces high end headwear for the likes of Helena Christensen. This emerald headband has more than a little Blair Waldorf-esque Upper East Side preppiness about it, with a glorious sheen that catches the light and no diggy-inny metal bits threatening to bring on a headache. Slip it on and go.
Buy it now
Go big and beaded with this acrylic high vis band - it’s fun and playful without being OTT and will brighten up the plainest of outfits.
Buy it now
A personal favourite (because leopard print is a neutral in my book), I wear this knotted fabric band at least once a week when I don’t want to make too much effort elsewhere. It’s also the best bad hair day foil I’ve come across because my pinhead doesn’t suit hats.
Buy it now
Pure silk with a suitably high price tag as proof, this band will make you feel as though you’re on deck on a yacht sailing the Amalfi coast as opposed to squished under someone’s pit on the central line. In a word - it’s chic.
Buy it now
Speaking of pretending you’re by the seaside, this gold shell and pearl encrusted band has a deep sea treasures thing going on and would look formal enough for a summer wedding and equally awesome with jeans and a white tee at the weekend. That’s a lot of accessory mileage for a tenner.
Buy it now
9 crisp white trainers that go with everything
Follow Anna on Twitter and Instagram