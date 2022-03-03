The best headbands on the high street for low effort good hair days

The Duchess of Cambridge is a longtime fan, they were firmly in situ on SS19 catwalks and the high street has seen a dramatic rise in sales. The Alice band has officially had a rebrand care of the likes of Miu Miu, Givenchy, Simone Rocha and Prada and it’s thankfully evolved since your primary school days of plastic headvices with little teeth by the ears (WHY?) to incorporate cool designs, punchy colours and more than a little razzle dazzle (also, comfort).

As for royal headgear, the Duchess of Cambridge has been on the bandwagon for over a year - she wore a cream appliqué creation by Jane Taylor for Prince Louis' christening in July 2018, a burgundy velvet band on Christmas day and a cobalt blue number to attend a church service at Sandringham Estate a few months ago.

As hair accessories go, the humble hairband doesn’t just get the royal nod - it harks back to Ancient Greece, when wreaths adorned the heads of Olympic champions symbolised notable success or marked a special occasion. We’ve graduated from leaves to silk, embellishment and intricate knots and twists - as jazzing up an outfit and keeping your hair out of your face goes, a headband is fun and elegant all at once. Many bands also feature cushy padding so that those headache inducing plastic bands of old remain as a mere migraine tinged playground memory. Get on board with these bands for every budget…