The 6 best hair health-boosting heat protection sprays and blowdry balms

For many of us, heat is as essential to our hair care routine as washing it. But when used too frequently or at too high a temperature, it can cause lengths to become extremely dry and at worst, more breakage-prone .

However, a good quality heat protectant can help offset some of the damage - a worthwhile addition to your routine that can save your hair from burn out.

They’re generally characterised by ingredients that act as a protective shield on the cuticle surface. “This shield helps to prevent moisture loss and limit dehydration,” explains Steve Shiel, L’Oréal UK&I Director of Scientific Affairs. Silicones are commonly used because of, as Steve points out, their low thermal conductivity (i.e. they don’t transfer heat easily). They therefore help lower the rate at which heat is transferred to the hair fibre.

Polymers also act as an effective heat protective ingredient in Steve’s experience (such as hydrolysed wheat protein) and, much in the same way as silicones, work by forming a film on the hair’s surface.

In terms of finding the best fit for your styling needs, check the temperature that the product provides protection up to, (“If your straighteners heat up to 230°C, then you don’t want to choose a product that only provides protection up to 180°C” - very good point Steve). This will normally be listed on the label. Be mindful of your hair type too. As a general rule, sprays suit finer hair types better as they allow for more even distribution of product and they'll prevent hair feeling weighed down. The thicker your hair, the more it’ll be able to cope with richer textures such as serums and creams. Separate hair into sections and then apply to ensure you're protected from root to tip.

Which heat protectants deliver? Here are our top picks.

ghd Heat Protect Spray, £10 for 120ml