The red carpet-ready highlighted hairstyles we love

The Bronde

First gracing our screens as Rachel in Friends back in 1994, Jennifer Aniston’s ‘girl-next-door’ highlighted hair has since gained cult-like status and even had a specific salon term given to it - ‘the bronde’(a colour combination of both brunette and blonde).

A hair icon throughout the 90s and 00s, Jen’s light brown base with golden-blonde highlights and baby-blonde ends has been one of the biggest tress trends in Hollywood, and we’re sure it’s likely to go down in history as one of the most consistently copied.