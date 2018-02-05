The red carpet-ready highlighted hairstyles we love
From ombre styles and champagne shades to platinum tips and ruddy roots, there’s a whole host of different highlighting techniques that can be used to lighten up your locks these days. For those of you to take the plunge and finally blonde up your barnett, we’ve done a little research to help pull together the top highlighting styles and who’s worn them best for your ultimate blonde inspiration...
The Bronde
First gracing our screens as Rachel in Friends back in 1994, Jennifer Aniston’s ‘girl-next-door’ highlighted hair has since gained cult-like status and even had a specific salon term given to it - ‘the bronde’(a colour combination of both brunette and blonde).
A hair icon throughout the 90s and 00s, Jen’s light brown base with golden-blonde highlights and baby-blonde ends has been one of the biggest tress trends in Hollywood, and we’re sure it’s likely to go down in history as one of the most consistently copied.
The Rock Chic
Nobody does shabby chic better than the original rock chic herself, Kate Moss. Renowned for her versatility and ubiquitous casual waves, Kate’s blonde hair styles have undoubtedly been some of the most influential over the past 20 years.
Shaping many of the casual looks of the 90s, Kates approach to highlighting has always been cool and casual. A natural mousey shade herself, golden, glossy hues have been run through Kate’s hair here, with her roots left un-done, giving her her signature unkempt finish. Whilst in reality her locks are probably highly maintained, it’s her perfect combination of relaxed flaxen tones and natural darker shades that give Kate ‘I just rolled out of bed like this’ look that’s made her so iconic.
Golden Glamour
Daughter to the aptly named Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson is the absolute epitome of blonde bombshell. Channeling perfect blonde-on-blonde combinations, Kate’s platinum highlights combined with her natural ashy tones are effortless, natural and utterly elegant.
The perfect poster girl for any of you looking to bump up your own blonde, make sure to keep an even blend of white tones and champagne shades to achieve Kate’s ultimate Hollywood starlet glamour.
The Honeyed Hue
Like a fine wine or mature cheese, J-Lo just seems to get better with age, and the same can certainly be said for her hair. While she’s championed many a style in her time, our favourite has to be when she’s kept cool and casual and opted for delicate honey and caramel highlights, that beautifully complement and enhance her naturally warm skin tones.
To get Lopez's lush locks, opt for a light brown base and add highlights around the face out to the ends, gradually getting lighter toward the tips of the layers.
The Brightened-up Brunette
Not just reserved for the blondes, brunettes too can have their fair share of highlighting fun. Leading the pack is Kate Beckinsale whose rich, chocolate locks have been expertly laced with honeyed, tawny tones, that work to lift and add greater depth and dimension to her features.
Utterly trans-seasonal, this hair hue looks stylish and timely no matter what the season or time of year.
Ombré
Ombré has been somewhat of a style sensation over the past few years with it appearing to maintain its popularity season upon season. While Drew Barrymore was our first ‘official’ ombré crush on the red carpet in 2012, this trend was apparently started at the end of the ‘Sex and the City' series, when Sarah Jessica Parker became pregnant and was therefore unable to dye her hair - eventually her roots grew out and et voilà, a smash hit style was born.
Simple to do and easy to achieve, we absolutely love Drew’s chic, grunge look here - her dark chocolate roots cascade from warm copper tones right through to golden blonde tips. Expertly blended, it’s no wonder she’s our leading lady for this beautiful boho trend.
The Platinum Balayage
A French colouring technique that was developed in the 1970s, balayage is now the most popular hair colouring request in salons today. A freehand technique that works by applying highlights to individual strands of hair, this style helps to add depth and dimension, leaving you with modern sun-kissed finish.
Nobody does it better than Jessica Biel, whose deep chestnut hair has been expertly teased and touched up with a golden, honey tone around the front parts of her face. This technique always looks best when worn on loose curls or a beachy, tousled look where you can see the colour variations ribbon through the hair.
