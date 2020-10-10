Glossy Picks: New arrivals from brands you might not have heard of – and one you definitely have

Every so often you hear about a brand that you're not familiar with, be it skincare, haircare or makeup, and your interest is immediately piqued. This week we're championing the lesser-known beauty brands out there who absolutely deserve your attention and a space in your routine. Beauty buffs out there may well have heard of some of them – sorry not sorry for letting the secret out... We've also included a must-have from No7 because not only is it handy, it's for charity and who can argue with that? Tweak'd Yogi-Berry Dhatelo Restore Cleansing Hair Treatment Bucket, £50

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "This big bucket might not look especially luxe, but it leaves your hair feeling as if you’ve had a treatment in a five-star salon; swishy, soft and subtly scented. (It smells the best; delicately of berries but not overly sweet). It’s a five in one situation designed to be used as an intensive hair treatment, shampoo, conditioner, detangler, and shine enhancer. Apply to dry hair before you shower to let it really soak in and then after five minutes wash it out. When you wash it out and apply it again to wet hair as the shampoo step it gets really fun, frothing up into a fragrant foam. Even before conditioning this makes my hair feel smooth and nourished, but I do tend to follow with a traditional conditioner, probably out of habit. A little bit goes a very long way; I’ve been using this for a few weeks now and have barely made a dent." Buy it now QMS Epigen Pollution Defence Day and Night Gel-Cream, £110 for 50ml

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, editorial director “I have a bathroom stuffed with products for testing and so it’s always telling what I reach for in a hurry when I don’t have time to think. It’s how I know something is really good. In the past few months, this German cosmeceutical cream has been a favourite. You might think, why do I need an anti-pollution cream right now that I’m hardly going out, especially one that’s also for night? Well, think of it more as a shield and repair against all aggressors – if you wear a mask this is for you. It’s full of barrier boosting prebiotics and regenerating peptides and moisturising hyaluronic acid. It feels beautiful on the skin, manages to be just rich enough for night and not too heavy for day. “The USP of this brand is a collagen. While collagen in a cream doesn’t translate to new collagen in the skin (collagen has to be made from amino acids) it is a very good ingredient for skin barrier repair and healing, as the brand’s founder Dr Erich Schulte discovered while working with accident and burns victims. Other stars for me from QMS are the new Collagen Cream Day and Night Recovery , £130, for ageing skin with red clover extract and the gentle but mighty Epigen Pollution Detox Cleansing Gel , £39." Buy it now The London Brow Doctor Brow Doctor Miracle Mask, £29.99 for 15g

Loved by: Catherine Fulwood, commercial projects manager "The extent to which I look after my brows and the skin around them is usually just a sweep of the moisturiser or oil that I’m applying all over my face, without a second thought really! But reflecting on it they can certainly do with a bit more love, especially considering I’m constantly tinting them - enter this Brow Doctor Miracle Mask. I popped it on in the bath as a treat and it felt lovely and cooling and deeply moisturising and calmed down those niggly coarse hairs that I know you all have too. I would say this is a must for those of us who get regular brow treatments and want to maintain the groomed glossy feeling in between treatments, plus the packaging is super cute!" Buy it now Ocushield blue light screen protector, £24.99

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "I am as guilty as the next person for staring at their phone screen before bed. I use my phone to read, update my health apps, check my emails, and even monitor my sleeping. However, recently, I have noticed headaches starting up and often lasting throughout the night, my sleep was getting worse and my eyes were definitely taking a hit as I learnt at my most recent optometrists appointment. Now, whether you can blame all of this on my phone I don't know, but what I do know is, since fitting the Occushield onto my screen things have started improving for sure and I've hardly even noticed a difference to my screen. This particular screen cover blocks a whopping 90 per cent of blue light, is made from super strong tempered glass, so it protects as well as blocks and it doesn't discolour my screen, so I'm able to continue editing images without worry." Buy it now Sacha Juan Ocean Mist Hair Cream, £20 for 125ml

Loved by: Melanie Macleod, digital writer "Sacha Juan's Ocean Mist range started with a spray and a shampoo and conditioner quickly followed. This cream is the latest addition to the family which creates beachy waves when the ocean is nowhere in sight. It has a gel texture which melts into the hair with absolutely no crispiness, creating defined, bouncy curls with almost zero effort. I apply it to very wet hair and leave it to air dry for soft, silky hair." Buy it now By Beauty Bay Lip Gloss, £8

Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and design "If there’s one thing that floats my boat it’s a good lip gloss, particularly one that gives me all the 90s vibes. From cool taupe to classic red, chocolate brown to dusty pink, at least one of these eight shades will throw you back to your favourite 90s supermodel. Incredibly glossy, high shine with a just hint of pigment, these glosses glide on without feeling sticky and keep lips nourished. I “accidentally” keep reaching for them instead of my lip balm, oops. But maybe it’s the sweet vanilla scent that’s hypnotised me." Buy it now Khali Min Rescue Oil, £38 for 100ml

Loved by: Hattie Sloggett, GTG contributor "It's not pleasant, but it's true; I have a dreadfully dry and flaky scalp. It is not uncommon I know, but it still doesn't make it any more pleasant and I am tired and ashamed of having to dust my clothes off every time I take it out of a ponytail. It has, in fact, become so bad that I often scratch until it bleeds, which is entirely unattractive for everyone involved. However, I have recently started using the rescue oil from Khali Min that's made with macadamia, hibiscus and jojoba oils and it is lifechanging. I pipet it directly on my itchy areas for an instant calming effect and then massage it all over my scalp, moisturising every last inch and promoting blood flow. Be warned though, for those of you that don't have thick hair that can take a heavy oil, I would suggest using this the night before you wash your hair because it can be overpowering, leaving it looking greasy." Buy it now No7 x Macmillan You Got This makeup bag, £7.50

Loved by: Marie-Louise Pumfrey, GTG contributor "I was especially excited to receive this for several reasons: I’m a long-time fan of No 7 – their face cream has always been my go-to for no-nonsense, quality products. Plus, the charity Macmillan Cancer is close to my heart. It has helped many of my loved ones and extended families over the years. From every sale of the makeup bag Boots is donating £3 to Macmillan Cancer. Definitely one to support and a great excuse to shop some of the No.7 make-up products while you're at it." Buy it now MORE GLOSS: Beauty recycling just got much easier thanks to Boots' new scheme Dr Paw Paw Age Renewal Cocoa and Coconut Hand Cream, £6.95 for 30ml