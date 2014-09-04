The best of summer on GTG

4 September 2014
gtg-the-best-of-summer-listing

Been away this summer? Here’s what you missed on GTG…

If you’ve been off sunning yourself this summer - then lucky you! While you jet-setters have been off topping up your tans, the Glossy Posse have been working hard bring you all the must-see news, trends and features the sunny season has to offer.

If you’re feeling like you’ve missed out - or are simply looking to prolong that summer time feeling - then when not check out our pick of the very best of summer on GTG…

The 12 best bridal beauty looks of all time

Are you a demure Audrey Hepburn type or a glamorous Elizabeth Taylor? If you’re looking for bridal beauty inspiration, look no further…

The Exfoliator: Have you ever had a coregasm?

It turns out that some women experience exercise-induced orgasms. Never one to spare our blushes, Ahmed Zambarakji investigates...

Editor’s Vlog: 10 modern classics

Get The Gloss Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor runs us through her top 10 modern day classics…

Budget Beauty: At-home hair lightening

Fancy a bit of blonde ambition? If you know which products to use, it doesn't need to cost the earth...

Tender tanning: Fake tan for sensitive skin

Do you react to fake tan? Anna Hunter shares her tanning tales of going from pale to bronzed, with top tips on self tanners for sensitive skin...

Just an Everyday Athlete: I’m in love with the Up24

Grace Dent reviews the Up24 - a genius gadget that enthusiastically nags you to get fit...

A Healthy Curiosity: Eat your way to better abs

Are abs really made in the kitchen? Peta Bee investigates...

Going South: Should you give up moisturiser?

Imogen Edwards-Jones pays a visit to Dr Rachael Eckel to find out why moisturisers might be our skin's worst enemy...


