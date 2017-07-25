The best shampoos for fine hair
Finding a shampoo fit for fine hair can be particularly tricky. Whether dry, oily, colour-treated, thinning or dense, its needs are wide-ranging. However, a quick poll in the office revealed some common threads of concern, namely static hair , greasy roots and flatness. So with these key concerns in mind, we sought to compile our essential edit of shampoos that make light work of daily grime but aren’t so heavy or creamy as to make lengths too limp or soft. From high street to high end, here are the best of the bunch.
L’Oreal Paris Elvive Fibrology Thickening Shampoo, £4.49 for 400ml
At under a fiver, this budget-friendly shampoo from L’Oreal has proven itself to be a consistent favourite with the team. Mega in size as well as in its effects (expect fuller feeling locks after a couple of uses), it’s the perfect choice for the frequent washers among us looking to add a daily dose of bounce, without going bankrupt.
Dove Daily Moisture Shampoo, £2.69 for 250ml
If you have fine hair and a sensitive scalp, this hydrating pick’s formulated for you. A favourite of our Sense and Sensitivity columnist, Judy Johnson, its silky yet lightweight texture leaves hair smooth, moisturised and static-free, making it particularly valuable for those who prefer to forgo a separate conditioner for fear that it’ll feel too heavy.
Philip Kingsley Body Building Shampoo, £18.50 for 250ml
A great all-rounder, this volumising shampoo leaves hair both fuller and thicker as well super soft to the touch. Helping control flyaways and static too, it serves as a fitting foundation for your fine hair care regimen if limpness and dryness are two of your main concerns.
Living Proof Full Shampoo, £10 for 60ml
Great for parched, flat and/or colour-treated straight or wavy hair, this sulfate-free shampoo seeks to care as well as it cleanses. Volumising and non-drying, its root-boosting benefits are long-lasting and its cleansing properties, hard-working, thanks to the brand’s patented ‘Healthy Hair Molecule’ called OFPMA, developed to keep hair fuller and cleaner for longer.
Pantene Micellar Cleanse and Nourish Shampoo, £3.99 for 400ml
Gentle yet effective, this non-creamy silicone-free shampoo works as the perfect counterpart to its skincare equivalent. Leaving hair clean yet strong, its large micelles mop up surface debris, pollution and toxins, for a lightweight yet lather-rich alternative for the greasiness-prone that doesn’t leave defences stripped.
Swell Ultimate Volume Shampoo, £25 for 250ml
The 1st stage in the brand’s 3 Step System, this botanically scented body-booster delivers great thickness and fullness to finer hair types looking for more volume specific hair care. Latherless, its application is a little different, but when followed correctly, reaps rewards. Simply brush hair and then pat water into roots. Next, massage 3-6 pumps of the shampoo into the roots only, rinse and repeat for an option that favours those who prefer to go (relatively) foam-free.
OGX Gravity-Defying & Hydration O2 Shampoo, £6.99
Formulated with vitamin and magnesium-rich cloudberries and oxygen liposomes, this lightweight cleanser is akin to a breath of fresh air for fine hair. Creating a clean canvas for the rest of your hair care, it doesn’t leave strands overly soft or limp but yet still manages to moisturise and volumise in one fell swoop for a thorough and fuss-free wash.
Almora Volume & Bounce Shampoo, £23.50 for 250ml
A treat for a stressed head in more ways than one, this divinely scented natural shampoo (EcoCert compliant) is multi-sensory bliss for fine strands. Containing a soothing and strengthening combination of cucumber extract, papaya extract and basil and cedarwood oil, it leaves hair noticeably silkier as well working its magic on tension levels too (added bonus). While pricey, a little goes a long way and its lid is particularly good at keeping waste to a minimum to ensure you get as much product for your pennies as possible.
Aveda Pure Abundance Volumizing Shampoo, £19.50 for 250ml
Doing just what is says on the bottle, this hair thickening shampoo adds body and bounce from root to tip. Containing a plant-based formula comprising of certified organic acacia gum and a scent made up of peppermint, ylang, ylang, palmarosa and jasmine, it helps to lift spirits as well as roots.
