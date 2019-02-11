The sleepwear and bedding swap that could boost your skin and hair

Ayesha Muttucumaru 11 February 2019
silk-sleepwear

Silk - it’s the material that can give your beauty sleep extra benefits. From anti-crease pillowcases to bedhead-beating hair wraps, these are the bedtime upgrades worth making

As we’re sure you’re well aware of by now, we love a time-saver here at GTG. We’re all for anything that makes our mornings go that little bit smoother, from multitasking makeup  to beauty storage ideas  that keep things nice and organised. However, there’s one that’s increasing in popularity as of late due to its ability to start working well before the sun comes up - silk.

In particular, a silk pillowcase can be your secret weapon when it comes to fighting bedhead. As top hair stylist Jamie Stevens  explains:

“When you sleep, your head creates friction against your pillow which causes breakage, flyaways and frizz. Sleeping on a silk pillowcase can help your hair slide rather than rub which means much shinier hair that’s in better condition. It will also help hold any blowdry for longer too.”

Its zero-tug appeal can also provide some welcome skin benefits, namely protecting cheeks from dreaded pillow crease. Silk can also be less irritating than synthetic fabrics and, as silk’s less absorbent than cotton, it won’t rob moisture from your skin, leaving your face softer and suppler in the morning. Some even say that a silk pillowcase can prevent fine lines from becoming deeper too.

That being said though, don’t expect one to make you look 10 years younger. As Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe, medical and cosmetic doctor and founder of SKNDOCTOR  highlights, more scientific evidence is needed to support their anti-ageing claims. “If you have particularly sensitive skin, then it may be worth testing out a silk pillowcase,” she tells me. Think of them more as a supplement to your skincare regime - a retinol  product and SPF should be your first ports of call in her opinion.

Going silk from the neck down could offer up some worthwhile benefits too, especially if you have dry or sensitive skin. It's also one of the lightest fabrics you can get and tends to adjust to body temperature as well.

The main drawback? The cost of pure silk will leave a dent in your bank account. Considering that we spend around a third of our lives sleeping though, it’s a price many are willing to pay to make that time count for as much as possible.

Here are seven silk bedtime upgrades to get you started.

Slip Queen Silk Pillowcase, £79

If you find cotton or synthetic fabrics a bit scratchy or irritating, this anti-crease pillowcase made from 100 per cent pure mulberry silk’s for you. Available in 10 colours, there’s an option for every bedroom decor.

Buy it now

Silke London Hair Wraps, £45 each

These stylish hair wraps are for those who like to keep their hair out of their face but don’t like the tug of a hairband. Just twist up hair into a bun at the top of your head and pop it on - a bit like you would a swimming cap, but far more chic.

Buy it now

John Lewis & Partners Silk Pyjama Set in Silver, £110

You won’t want to wear anything else after slipping these PJs on. With subtle contrasting piping along the hemlines and collar, and a relaxed fit for extra comfort, they’re the perfect gift to someone else or, y’know, yourself.

Buy it now

Slip Silk Eye Mask, £45

A silk eye mask tends to be gentler on the delicate skin around the eye area in our experience. There are loads out there, but this is a firm favourite. It feels luxe but practical - its thickness and elasticated band prevent it from slipping off in the middle of the night.

Buy it now

Holistic Silk Pillowcase, £65

Infused with dried lavender, this is part silk pillowcase, part pillow spray . Dreamy.

Buy it now

Slip Pure Silk Large Hair Scrunchies, £39 for three

Ideal for the kink or breakage-prone, these scrunchies provide a snag-free alternative to traditional hair bands.

Buy them now

John Lewis & Partners Silk Piped Dressing Gown in Pink, £110

Again, you’ll want to wear this both indoors and outdoors. With contrast piping on the neck and cuffs and a tie at the waist, it offers up instant old Hollywood glamour - regardless of how un-Hollywood the pyjamas you’ve got on underneath are.

Buy it now

Read more: This is the best sleeping position for your health and skin.


