The sleepwear and bedding swap that could boost your skin and hair

As we’re sure you’re well aware of by now, we love a time-saver here at GTG. We’re all for anything that makes our mornings go that little bit smoother, from multitasking makeup to beauty storage ideas that keep things nice and organised. However, there’s one that’s increasing in popularity as of late due to its ability to start working well before the sun comes up - silk.

In particular, a silk pillowcase can be your secret weapon when it comes to fighting bedhead. As top hair stylist Jamie Stevens explains:

“When you sleep, your head creates friction against your pillow which causes breakage, flyaways and frizz. Sleeping on a silk pillowcase can help your hair slide rather than rub which means much shinier hair that’s in better condition. It will also help hold any blowdry for longer too.”

Its zero-tug appeal can also provide some welcome skin benefits, namely protecting cheeks from dreaded pillow crease. Silk can also be less irritating than synthetic fabrics and, as silk’s less absorbent than cotton, it won’t rob moisture from your skin, leaving your face softer and suppler in the morning. Some even say that a silk pillowcase can prevent fine lines from becoming deeper too.

That being said though, don’t expect one to make you look 10 years younger. As Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe, medical and cosmetic doctor and founder of SKNDOCTOR highlights, more scientific evidence is needed to support their anti-ageing claims. “If you have particularly sensitive skin, then it may be worth testing out a silk pillowcase,” she tells me. Think of them more as a supplement to your skincare regime - a retinol product and SPF should be your first ports of call in her opinion.

Going silk from the neck down could offer up some worthwhile benefits too, especially if you have dry or sensitive skin. It's also one of the lightest fabrics you can get and tends to adjust to body temperature as well.

The main drawback? The cost of pure silk will leave a dent in your bank account. Considering that we spend around a third of our lives sleeping though, it’s a price many are willing to pay to make that time count for as much as possible.

Here are seven silk bedtime upgrades to get you started.