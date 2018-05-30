The 9 sulphate-free shampoos that scrub up best

1 / 10

The best sulphate-free shampoos

Should your shampoo be sulphate-free? It depends. Sulphates (for example, sodium laureth sulfate, sodium lauryl sulfate and ammonium laureth sulfate) are what make shampoos transform into that satisfying lather you see on TV commercials and are known for being particularly great at sloughing off grease and end of day grime quickly, effectively and with as minimal effort as possible. Ideal if you want to wash your hair when short on time. However, they can be quite harsh and as a result, can strip hair of its natural oils and its hair colour and leave the scalp dry or itchy.

Therefore, if you’re prone to dryness, want your colour to last longer or suffer from a sensitive scalp , you could stand to benefit most from making the swap to a sulphate-free formulation - plus, if you're wearing hair extensions you'll want to use one. Be wary though that it could take a few weeks for your hair to get used to the change. Which ones do we rate? Here’s our ultimate edit.