The 9 sulphate-free shampoos that scrub up best
1 / 10
The best sulphate-free shampoos
Should your shampoo be sulphate-free? It depends. Sulphates (for example, sodium laureth sulfate, sodium lauryl sulfate and ammonium laureth sulfate) are what make shampoos transform into that satisfying lather you see on TV commercials and are known for being particularly great at sloughing off grease and end of day grime quickly, effectively and with as minimal effort as possible. Ideal if you want to wash your hair when short on time. However, they can be quite harsh and as a result, can strip hair of its natural oils and its hair colour and leave the scalp dry or itchy.
Therefore, if you’re prone to dryness, want your colour to last longer or suffer from a sensitive scalp , you could stand to benefit most from making the swap to a sulphate-free formulation - plus, if you're wearing hair extensions you'll want to use one. Be wary though that it could take a few weeks for your hair to get used to the change. Which ones do we rate? Here’s our ultimate edit.
2 / 10
Pureology Perfect 4 Platinum Shampoo, £12.35 for 250ml
Great for: Blonde hair
This multitasking shampoo helps to boost condition and colour in equal measure. Not only does it contain a sulphate-free blue toner to brighten highlights, but also soothing chamomile and strengthening keravis proteins to help remedy some of the damage that bleaching can cause.
3 / 10
Shea Moisture Black Castor Oil Shampoo, £10.99 for 506ml
Great for: Oily scalps and thirsty curls
Containing apple cider vinegar to help balance scalp pH levels, detangle and de-flake, and Jamaican black castor oil and shea butter to strengthen and rehydrate, this shampoo does the hair good from root to tip. It’s ideal for those suffering from the effects of too much colour, product and heat.
4 / 10
Color Wow Color Security Shampoo, £16.50 for 250ml
Great for: Fine hair
If you’re worried about shampoos weighing down your roots, swap your current shampoo for this clear-textured one instead. Free of sulphates, silicones , conditioning agents and thickening and pearlizing ingredients, it leaves hair fresh and squeaky clean.
5 / 10
Percy & Reed Perfectly Perfecting Wonder Cleanse and Nourish, £20 for 250ml
Great for: A quick cleanse
Designed to cleanse and condition, this pick’s ideal if you’re strapped for time. Containing a blend of soothing ingredients such as aloe vera and camellia and avocado oils and other caring goodies, it takes a little getting used to, but leaves hair shiny and more manageable and hair colour fresher for longer too.
6 / 10
Bumble and Bumble Curl Shampoo, £24 for 250ml
Great for: Curly hair
With hydration boosting capuacu butter and Brazilian oils as well as a smoothing polymer, this conditioning hair wash is great for adding control and extra curves to your curls. Helping quell frizz and quench thirst, it answers a wide range of wavy hair concerns.
7 / 10
Briogeo Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-exfoliating Shampoo, £36 for 236ml
Great for: A scalp detox
If product build-up’s led to dullness and flakiness , this detoxifying souped up shampoo can help. Containing a cooling cocktail of peppermint, spearmint and tea tree oils to soothe irritation and coconut oil to address dryness, it helps restore balance to an itchy, irritated head.
8 / 10
Tropic Nourishing Hair Cleanser, £18 for 250ml
Great for: Greasy roots and dry ends
Containing a rebalancing formula of ingredients such as jojoba oil and peppermint oil, this non-foaming creamy leave-in hair wash helps to reduce a slippery scalp without stripping ends of moisture. Its inclusion of arginine amino acid, derived from seaweed, also helps boost blood circulation to the follicles to encourage healthy hair growth too.
9 / 10
Grow Gorgeous Hair Density Shampoo Intense, £15.20 for 190ml
Great for: Weak hair
If your hair’s breakage-prone or thinning, this fortifying shampoo can help. Enriched with strengthening B-vitamin, biotin, root stimulating caffeine and amino acids to help increase hair density and thickness, it provides benefits in both the short and long-term.
10 / 10
HASK Monoi Coconut Oil Shampoo, £6.99 for 355ml
Great for: Dry hair
If your hair’s feeling particularly parched at the moment, this tropically scented pick enriched with conditioning monoi oil acts as the perfect first step for getting your moisture levels back on track. When massaged in, it gently lifts impurities away to leave hair feeling clean and soft.
More Gloss