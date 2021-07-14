Sun protection for the hair: 9 UV hair saviours

1 / 10

Sun protection for the hair: 9 hair shields that act as ‘invisible hats'

Protecting your hair in the sun might not seem as vital as shielding your skin, but if you want to keep your hair healthy and your colour glossy, UV hair protection is a must. It's not just for coloured hair either – even natural hair needs a spritz to shield it.

“The UV rays can cause damage to the outside cuticle of the hair,” explains Katie Allan from Charles Worthington Salons. “Not only will it discolour your hair, it will make it feel dry and brittle resulting in split ends.” Too much sun exposure is even more dangerous for scalps which, like any part of the body that has skin, is susceptible to sunburn , sensitivity and even worse, skin cancer .

While wearing a hat is the best form of protection, there are some effective alternatives for helping shield hair and scalp from the elements. For hair, try a spray or cream with in-built UV absorbers or filters. For scalp and partings, treat them as you would the rest of your body and use your face sunscreen or try an SPF mist instead if you’re worried about greasy roots .

Acting as ‘invisible hats’ of sorts to protect hair from summer burnout, here are our top product picks.