The best things I’ve learned: London Fashion Week special

The backstage area at London Fashion Week can be a hectic, exciting, seriously cramped hub of creativity. It’s where the magic happens, but it’s not always as glamorous as you might assume, although you are likely to see hot to trot supermodels tucking into sausage rolls and designers conducting the action remarkably cooly. This is also the territory of the world’s most legendary makeup artists, hair stylists, nail experts and now even skincare specialists, who knuckle down and get their hands dirty like everyone else, transmitting their wisdom to a whirlwind team of assistants. Just how do they come up with the ideas to accompany a killer collection, execute their vision and keep the show on the road, both personally and professionally? We spoke to two key makeup artists and a stellar hair stylist backstage to get their tips, tricks and learnings from Fashion Weeks gone by, and to find out what what the future holds in terms of beauty and hair trends... Cher Webb, MAC Senior Artist

The best things I've learned about..... Switching off Fully switching off is a rarity for me; I'm still learning it seems! I find that listening to my favourite music takes me into a different head space and also reading really helps. I switch off at car boot sales and flea markets when searching for trinkets and wondering about the history behind the treasure I've just discovered. I've recently started leaving my phone and tablet device alone for at least an hour before going to bed which is hard! And not charging it directly next to my bed at night makes a huge difference. Failure The only advice I can give is don't be too hard on yourself; resilience is key. I try not to give myself a hard time when something hasn't gone smoothly. I'm a perfectionist so this sometimes isn't always the case but I try! Ageing Ageing is the inevitable thing that happens to all of us. With age you become wiser and you know yourself better, making you stronger. Age gracefully and fully embrace it! Money Money may make the world go round but it certainly isn't everything. People 'All ages, All races, All sexes' is M·A·C’s mantra and that’s what I love about the brand - that every individual is exactly that….individual. Creativity I feel lucky to work with creative and inspiring people every day. My job allows me to stretch my artistic capacity and I'm always learning so never feel stagnant. Creating beautiful makeup reminds me that I love my job; creativity should always be celebrated! Confidence at work Confidence comes with experience. I've been with M·A·C for 12 years. M·A·C throws you into all kinds of events and in the Senior Artist role you are in a different environment every day. A working wardrobe I have some staple pieces that I wear every fashion week which consists of black skinny jeans, a black vest, a kimono and either trainers or comfortable ankle boots. To be honest this is the same attire that I sport most days when not working but I do add some colour. I have a devoted obsession with sequins, so any excuse to get the sparkles out! Organising myself Organising and cleaning my kit is a critical part of my job. I'd say I'm definitely more organised at work than at home, although I could find anything at any time in my flat, no matter how messy! Organised chaos is what I like to call it. I hate being late or double booking a meet-up but it happens occasionally when you have a hectic lifestyle. I always try my best to avoid this! (hence the non-switching off). The digital age Social media and the Internet in general is a huge part of my job. I post on all platforms and keep up to date with what's new. The power of social media means that you have global exposure and you can reach people from any walk of life. London Fashion Week This will be my 11th year working at LFW and it's still something I really look forward to and seems to come around so quickly! Everything from the makeup, the styling, location, it's an experience like no other and as everything does, it has its highs and lows. I love the adrenaline and the energy you feel when backstage creating some of the most incredible makeup looks. I also look forward to working with all of the new M·A·C products that we try and test backstage.

Key product for SS17 I always look forward to seeing the new products for fashion week, especially the Trend Forecast Palette for eye and lip! The creamy textures are a delight to work with and always go down a storm backstage. I have a ‘LFW essentials’ bag which includes the following hero products: Strobe Cream , Face & Body Foundation , Blot Powder , Fix + Spray plus all the key colour staples. Indira Schauwecker, Global Hair Ambassador for TONI&GUY Products

The best things I’ve learned about… Switching Off I find it so hard to switch off during Fashion Week. Sometimes I wish that there literally could just be an ‘off’ button! Although having said that, a bath and a glass of wine are always a good way to wind down after a show day. Failure I don’t like ‘failure’ as a word. In any career there is always going to be things that go wrong, but if you work hard and have the patience you will learn and grow continuously. It’s so important to stay positive in everything that you do! Ageing I honestly don’t have time to think about ageing. If you think about ageing, you will age! Life is fast – enjoy it. Ageing is simply a process of life that helps you to develop as a person. Money As many people will say, money is not everything. I would much rather do the things that give me a sense of joy and passion, allowing me to grow creatively. My Industry It is so vital to work as a team. Working in the beauty industry is a constant learning curve, fashion is forever changing so you have to make sure you keep yourself up to date. I believe that you can learn from everyone, so I always remain open to taking inspiration from everything and everyone around me. Confidence at work You should always stay true to yourself, and make sure that you aren’t arrogant. I believe that if you are confident in your beliefs and remain honest nothing can stop you from progressing. Organising myself I am the worst at organising! It’s definitely something that I am still learning. I have found that when small day-to-day tasks become overwhelming, a to do list is a saviour. My top tip is to write it down- things won’t seem as bad!

The digital age I see the digital age as both a positive and negative thing. It’s great for quick inspiration and updating yourself on topics and trends that are relevant to you. However, I partly see it as a negative as it stops a lot of people from actually experiencing things. Workplace politics TONI&GUY are a family brand and this culture remains at the heart of everything that we do. I would hate it if we had any politics – we help each other and most importantly we are a team. Trends Leading names in British fashion are beginning to break traditional seasonal codes, trends are moving beyond symbolising identity or gender, it’s now about being able to express your individuality through style, makeup and hair. This season TONI&GUY is leading the gender fluidity trend in hair fashion, channelling and changing cultural attitudes, and all of our shows this season were inspired by this trend. We created hair looks that were more about the model’s character and personality, inspiring experimentation and individualism. London Fashion Week London Fashion Week is always exciting and it has such an inspiring buzz around it. It’s great to be a part of it with TONI&GUY. Not only does it allow us to treat hair as an accessory but it also inspires consumers to take cues from the runway and try out new looks. Key product for SS17 The new TONI&GUY Party Ready Volume Lotion as it gives the hair body and lift. The conditioning ingredients smooth the hair’s surface for a super shiny, light-reflecting finish. Sharon Dowsett, Makeup Artist with CLM Hair and Makeup