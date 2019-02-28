What you bought the most of in fashion and beauty in Feb

February is pretty buzzy on the beauty scene - there’s awards season and fashion month in the calendar, and with the catwalks and red carpets come exciting new product drops and fresh tech. While all of the glitz is unfolding, however, we’re highly likely to be found snuggled on the the sofa wearing a pair of good old M&S pjs by the light of a luxe candle sourced from a money saving natural beauty box. That’s what your month looked like at least - here’s what you added to basket in Feb. Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint and Stretch Concealer, £29

Glossier announced that it was expanding its foundation and concealer shade range to 12 sheer options from the former five, reformulating the colour spectrum almost entirely in line with consumer feedback. The result is dewy-ish, true to life base and the brand is giving you more for less to celebrate the launch - buy the skin tint and concealer together (your shade will correspond in both) and you’ll save six quid. Buy it now Clinique 72 Hour Auto Replenishing Hydrator, £36 for 50ml

This cooling, refreshing aloe vera based gel moisturiser seals in moisture thanks to a hyaluronic acid and humectant rich formulation and claims to weather every environment (plus the clock) to keep skin soft and the skin barrier healthy. It has an almost immediate plumping effect (that’ll be the hyaluronic acid at work) and is fragrance-free so a goer for all skin types. I’ve scooped my way through two jars of this stuff already. Buy it now MAC Studio Conceal and Correct Palette in Medium, £30

A backstage staple at fashion week, this pro palette combines four concealers and two colour correctors , although the cream pigments are so versatile that you can use the shades to sculpt and as eyeshadows too. With added emollients and antioxidants they care for skin as you wear them and, like a true artist, you can blend shades together until you find your perfect base match. Buy it now The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser, £10.99 for 50ml

Aiming to make results driven, highly effective skincare accessible to the masses, The Inkey List range has gone from strength to strength since its launch - the brand has sold one product every 30 seconds since day one. You lot have been a part of that success and we predict equally big things for this affordable new pore-clarifying cleanser. Based on gently exfoliating salicylic acid with sebum regulating zinc and soothing anti-inflammatory allantoin, it’s garnering rave reviews for its breakout minimising, brightening impact. It’s a bargain, and it’s brilliant. Buy it now H&M Blouse with Broderie Anglaise, £24.99

Trinny Woodall describes white shirts as her “secret weapon” (after sequins) for brightening up every skin tone and this romantic high street take is detailed enough that you don’t need to make much effort elsewhere with your styling. Wear it to the office, at the weekend and pretty much wherever - I’ve got it and can testify that it goes with everything. Buy it now Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Lipsticks, £24 each

Inspired by the brown nude lip favoured by 90s supermodels such as Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington, these three new limited edition Matte Revolution lipsticks are throwback makeup as it should be done (nostalgic while harnessing modern technology). Creamy, long lasting and with a three different undertones to suit all skin colours, Dua Lipa wore Super Nineties to pick up her clutch of awards at the Grammys while Salma Hayek and Irina Shayk both wore Super Model at the BAFTAs, which practically makes these Supermodels award winning in themselves in our book. Snap them up before they leave us. Buy them now The Natural Edit by Birchbox, £32

With nine full sized natural beauty steals from the likes of Aveda and Soaper Duper , this limited edition vegan friendly, cruelty-free beauty collection will save you a whopping £118 compared to the products’ original prices. There’s something to tend to your every need, from a 98 per cent natural shea butter based body lotion to vegan mascara and even a turmeric sheet mask. Buy it now ghd glide, £125