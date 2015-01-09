The biggest hair dos for 2015

It’s a New Year, a new start and there's a change in the air - or our hair more aptly. With fitness regimes, diets and gym memberships working at full throttle, it appears there’s no better time than right now to update our ‘dos too.

So what will be big in hair this year? We asked the man behind Angelina Jolie’s red carpet locks, Gary Glossman for his top tips when it comes to giving our hair and hair care regimes a New Year’s makeover for nailing 2015’s biggest trends. From 70s waves to short hair savvy, we're hoping to leave bad hair days firmly behind us in 2014 with his words of wisdom at hand.

1. That ‘70s flow

Want your ‘do to be up to date this year? Take a step back in time and channel your inner 70s disco siren, advises Gary. “Think ‘That ‘70s Show,’” he says. “It’s a time where we are moving away from slick, straight locks and instead it’s all about that sexy, flowing hair. Though if you want to be a little more avant-garde, opt for a creative big bold fringe to go with your new waves.”

2. Short hair is still the cut of choice

Last year was undoubtedly the year of the lob and the short hair wave looks to continue its momentum well into the New Year. “Short hair is still a major trend for this year,” says Gary. “This season we will see lots of shorter bobs and they aren’t just straight. Texture, defined waves, cool crops, bold quiffs, this really is the year to experiment with short hair.

“Already we have seen lots of celebs opt for a mid-length bob. For 2015, go a little shorter and add lots of texture and waves to make the hair look bigger and give your hair the total undone look reminiscent of the 70s trend that is in this year.”

3. Become a master of mid-length

If you’re psyching yourself up for the chop but aren’t quite ready to lose all of its length quite yet, reach a middle ground and opt for something in-between. “Mid-length hair is the ticket for anyone wanting to update their hair with not too much change. We again are seeing a trend of longer locks being cut to a mid-lengthy style, reason being it’s low maintenance and practical yet makes all the world of difference,” advises Gary.

If you’ve always had long hair or it’s taken you a lifetime to grow it that far, this acts as a less scary yet just as stylish alternative to a full on crop to experiment with before taking the plunge and daring to go shorter. Who knows, you may want to swap your longer locks for good...

Looking for some short hairstyle inspiration? Check out Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s gorgeous new lob , cut by hair stylist and Get The Gloss Expert, George Northwood .