The biggest hair dos for 2015

It’s a New Year, a new start and there's a change in the air - or our hair more aptly. With fitness regimes, diets and gym memberships working at full throttle, it appears there’s no better time than right now to update our ‘dos too.
So what will be big in hair this year? We asked the man behind Angelina Jolie’s red carpet locks, Gary Glossman for his top tips when it comes to giving our hair and hair care regimes a New Year’s makeover for nailing 2015’s biggest trends. From 70s waves to short hair savvy, we're hoping to leave bad hair days firmly behind us in 2014 with his words of wisdom at hand.
1. That ‘70s flow
Want your ‘do to be up to date this year? Take a step back in time and channel your inner 70s disco siren, advises Gary. “Think ‘That ‘70s Show,’” he says. “It’s a time where we are moving away from slick, straight locks and instead it’s all about that sexy, flowing hair. Though if you want to be a little more avant-garde, opt for a creative big bold fringe to go with your new waves.”
2. Short hair is still the cut of choice
Last year was undoubtedly the year of the lob and the short hair wave looks to continue its momentum well into the New Year. “Short hair is still a major trend for this year,” says Gary. “This season we will see lots of shorter bobs and they aren’t just straight. Texture, defined waves, cool crops, bold quiffs, this really is the year to experiment with short hair.
“Already we have seen lots of celebs opt for a mid-length bob. For 2015, go a little shorter and add lots of texture and waves to make the hair look bigger and give your hair the total undone look reminiscent of the 70s trend that is in this year.”
3. Become a master of mid-length
If you’re psyching yourself up for the chop but aren’t quite ready to lose all of its length quite yet, reach a middle ground and opt for something in-between. “Mid-length hair is the ticket for anyone wanting to update their hair with not too much change. We again are seeing a trend of longer locks being cut to a mid-lengthy style, reason being it’s low maintenance and practical yet makes all the world of difference,” advises Gary.
If you’ve always had long hair or it’s taken you a lifetime to grow it that far, this acts as a less scary yet just as stylish alternative to a full on crop to experiment with before taking the plunge and daring to go shorter. Who knows, you may want to swap your longer locks for good...
Looking for some short hairstyle inspiration? Check out Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s gorgeous new lob , cut by hair stylist and Get The Gloss Expert, George Northwood .
4. Fringe benefits
The fringe is back with a vengeance and still remains one of the easiest and most effective ways to change your hairstyle this coming year.
The best way to wear it? Thick and heavy with plenty of rock ‘n’ roll swagger. “Fringes are back with a bang, though make sure you ask for a thick and heavy fringe as you don’t want it wispy; heavy fringes with mid-length cuts look great created with lots of texture and put you bang on trend for this year – think Kate Moss!” says Gary.
5. Bun and games
For updo inspiration, look no further than the spring/summer Fashion Week runways. The undone bun was a catwalk favourite and acts as the perfect touch of dishevelled chic to take winter wardrobes to spring, summer and beyond with just the ping of an hairband.
“I loved the buns and tousled hair up looks seen at shows such as 3.1 Phillip Lim and Nanette Lepore,” says Gary. “A tousled bun can be recreated at home in just three easy steps.”
- “The first step is to pull your hair into a loose ponytail; it can be either high or low depending on whether you want a top knot or chignon. Don’t worry about any stray hairs, as you want it to be effortless.”
- “Second you want to separate the hair into sections and tease them a little to create that texture - this gives your hair the volume and tousled look that stops you from looking like a ballerina.”
- “Finally split the hair into two sections and wrap the hair loosely in opposite directions, like you would a top knot, and secure loosely with a bobby pin. Spritz with
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
- , £38 for more volume and that additional hold.”
6. Spring clean your hair care regime
What are the products that a hair stylist swears by? If you’re looking for the goods that really deliver, take inspiration from Gary’s kit bag and the products he can’t work without.
“I always like to carry Wella Professionals SP Perfect Shape Mousse , £12.25 Moroccan Oil Treatment , £31.85, Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray , £38, Cloud Nine’s Waving Wand , £99.95, round brushes and bobby pins. There might be a few extra products in my kit but these are the essentials (including a hairdryer of course).”
Looking for a quick way to cover those greys? “When it comes to hair colour I always believe in going to your hairdresser, especially when opting for a colour change, but Josh Wood has created his Guardian of Colour range with M&S to help you care for coloured hair at home. His range of Blending Wands , £12.50 now available in 7 shades, help you to colour regrowth and greys for those in-between weeks between appointments. I also love the Glossing Masks , £12.50, available in 3 shades. The Glossing Mask only contains a small amount of colour but is great for bringing shine to dull hair which makes all the difference.”
We also love Phyto’s range of Gloss Treatments , £20 to add a dose of vibrancy to coloured and non-coloured hair types. Use either as a way to boost your hair colour in between visits to the colourist or as a subtle tint to your natural hair colour by using a lesser amount. They make for the perfect cheat for hair colour virgins and pros alike.
For an appointment with Gary Glossman, book in at the Josh Wood Lansdowne Atelier, 6 Lansdowne Mews, London, W11 3AN. 020 3393 0977. www.joshwoodcolour.com.