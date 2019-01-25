This affordable natural beauty edit is packed with full sized steals

If you’re a natural beauty lover but your budget doesn’t quite stretch to the £120 needed to buy Net-a- Porter’s new Clean Beauty Kit , we’ve got just the kind of counterpoint you could do with on a pre-payday Friday. Launching today (and limited edition), Birchbox’s The Natural Edit , £32, contains nine full-sized, vegan friendly and cruelty-free beauty products, all housed in a reusable drawstring bag, and to truly follow through on the eco credentials, you can even plant the seed paper press release and watch it grow into summer flowers. I’m serious. Here’s what made the edit:

Soaper Duper Shea Body Butter Lotion, 250ml

We’ve sung the praises of this eco and skin friendly brand since its launch in 2016 and this 98 per cent natural body lotion is a perfect example of what’s so great and green about the whole shebang. Packaging is made from recycled plastic, plant-derived ingredients moisturise and exfoliate at the same time and the brand supports both the WaterAid and Clean the World charities with every purchase.

Aveda Thickening Tonic, 30ml

This gives hair guts from the roots, and while it’s 97 per cent natural in terms of ingredient profile, don’t think for a minute that it won’t deliver on punchy volume. It’s more of a styling than product than a problem-solving long-term thickener - think instant results rather than a “miracle” hair densifier.

SKINIRVANA Pure Bliss Delicate Beauty Oil, 30ml

Loaded with vitamin E and 100 per cent natural, this facial oil is as relaxing to use as it is radiance-giving.

Beauty Papier Daisy Toner, 200ml

You’ll notice that there are actual flowers floating in this - it’s as much décor as it is skincare. The formula is gentle and hydrating - no skin stripping here.