This affordable natural beauty edit is packed with full sized steals

Anna Hunter 25 January 2019
birchbox-natural-box

The Birchbox Natural Edit contains 9 products from the likes of Aveda and Soaper Duper, comes in at £32 but is worth over £150. Here’s what’s in the bag and why you need to snap it up quick

If you’re a  natural beauty lover  but your budget doesn’t quite stretch to the £120 needed to buy Net-a- Porter’s new Clean Beauty Kit , we’ve got just the kind of counterpoint you could do with on a pre-payday Friday. Launching today (and limited edition), Birchbox’s The Natural Edit , £32, contains nine full-sized, vegan friendly and cruelty-free beauty products, all housed in a reusable drawstring bag, and to truly follow through on the eco credentials, you can even plant the seed paper press release and watch it grow into summer flowers. I’m serious. Here’s what made the edit:

Soaper Duper Shea Body Butter Lotion, 250ml

We’ve sung the praises of this eco and skin friendly brand  since its launch in 2016 and this 98 per cent natural body lotion is a perfect example of what’s so great and green about the whole shebang. Packaging is made from recycled plastic, plant-derived ingredients moisturise and exfoliate at the same time and the brand supports both the WaterAid and Clean the World charities with every purchase.

Aveda Thickening Tonic, 30ml

This gives hair guts from the roots, and while it’s 97 per cent natural in terms of ingredient profile, don’t think for a minute that it won’t deliver on punchy volume. It’s more of a styling than product than a problem-solving long-term thickener - think instant results rather than a “miracle” hair densifier.

SKINIRVANA Pure Bliss Delicate Beauty Oil, 30ml

Loaded with vitamin E and 100 per cent natural, this facial oil is as relaxing to use as it is radiance-giving.

Beauty Papier Daisy Toner, 200ml

You’ll notice that there are actual flowers floating in this - it’s as much décor as it is skincare. The formula is gentle and hydrating - no skin stripping here.

Inika Organic Long Lash Vegan Mascara, 8ml

100 per cent plant derived, this conditioning mascara boost both volume and length, with a silky formula that doesn’t clump. Be warned that the texture might be more ‘wet’ than what’s in your usual wand.

Malavara Ultra Luxuriant Hair Elixir, 30ml

The nutritious cold pressed juice of the haircare world, this hair and scalp treatment contains nine nourishing oils and can be left on for either 20 minutes pre-shampoo or overnight for SOS repair.

Human+Kind Shower Mousse Coconut Dream, 200ml

This smells like a tropical island and lathers beautifully. What more could you want from a daily shower, really.

Natura Turmeric Sheet Mask

Turmeric ’s going nowhere in the world of wellness - it was only a matter of time until it crept into a sheet mask. This one claims to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and it’s certainly less messy than whipping up your own turmeric face creation at home.

Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal 2-in-1 Scrub & Cleanser Stick

Skincare sticks are big news in beauty -  the launch of Milk Makeup in the UK  means that serum sticks are becoming key, convenient additions to our bathroom arsenal. This exfoliating multitasker is a case in point, and it’s also laced with charcoal  to tick yet another beauty trend box. Whoever said ‘natural’ meant behind the times?

Buy the Birchbox Natural Beauty Edit now

