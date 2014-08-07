The braidy bunch: why cornrows are now cool

Casting aside the usual Hollywood glamour and luxe feminine locks, the celebs of late have been opting for a more glam, grunge style. Indeed A-list style icons such as Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and Chanel Iman have all been showcasing the recent trend of the faux undercut fashion. Created with a set of cornrows on one side whilst the other is made more voluminous, this look is causing a style sensation and we’re loving it.
To get a slice of the punky action GTG went along to the only hairdresser we knew would be up to the task, George Northwood . Stylist to celebrity beauties such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Alexa Chung, George is no stranger to creating cutting-edge crops and red-carpet dos, and boy did he do us proud.
However, if you’re a little short of time and fancy tackling these tresses from the comfort of your own home then here’s a step by step guide to complete the look, courtesy of the marvellous George himself.
How to do cornrows
- Create a deep side parting running from the crown of your head down to the nape of your neck.
- On the side you’re going to plait, divide it into two sections and map out the areas you want each cornrow to follow.
- Add a splash ofRedken Diamond Oil
, £23.05, on to the divided sections of hair to give it a gorgeous gloss and help tame any loose flyaways.
Braid the first french plait down the side of your head, keeping it tight and regularly taking up small sections of hair. Follow this right down to the nape of your neck and tie off with a hairband. Repeat for second plait and secure both braids to your head with a curvy grip.
To contrast the braided, ‘undercut’ side of hair, apply someRedken Rootful
, £10.45, onto the roots of the opposing side to lift and volumise. Follow this by rough drying the hair to give it extra body.
Using a large barrel tong create waves throughout this section, keeping them loose and tousled.
Then, gently shake out the waves to give a more undone and messy effect. Finish by applyingRedken Quick Tease
, £11.85, for a more gritty texture whilst a dash ofRedken Powder Grip, £10.45
, through the ends adds the final touch of rough, teasable texture.Et voila, just 20 minutes to cool but classy cornrows.