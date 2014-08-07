The braidy bunch: why cornrows are now cool

Casting aside the usual Hollywood glamour and luxe feminine locks, the celebs of late have been opting for a more glam, grunge style. Indeed A-list style icons such as Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and Chanel Iman have all been showcasing the recent trend of the faux undercut fashion. Created with a set of cornrows on one side whilst the other is made more voluminous, this look is causing a style sensation and we’re loving it.

To get a slice of the punky action GTG went along to the only hairdresser we knew would be up to the task, George Northwood . Stylist to celebrity beauties such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Alexa Chung, George is no stranger to creating cutting-edge crops and red-carpet dos, and boy did he do us proud.

However, if you’re a little short of time and fancy tackling these tresses from the comfort of your own home then here’s a step by step guide to complete the look, courtesy of the marvellous George himself.

How to do cornrows