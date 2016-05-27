The curl is mine: cuts, styles and conditioning tips for curly hair

In a world of chemical straightening, hair extensions and identikit highlights, it’s refreshing when catwalks not only embrace a bit of natural texture and movement, but actively promote it. Whether you had curls or not hasn’t necessarily been paramount over the past few seasons, it’s more the element of wearing hair ‘your way’. From styling tailored to the individual model at Alexander Wang to waves to suit all at Diane von Furstenberg, spring/summer 16 shows embraced free love in the follicular department. We encourage you to follow a similarly liberal path this summer, especially if you’ve got a kink, curl or afro going on. There’s a way to big up each and every type and shape of curl, not to mention create sinuating strands if you’re straight of hair but fancy mixing it up. Anything goes, but James Galvin’s Cuts for Curls hair menu , created with caring curl pros Kérastase , has been devised to inspire you to custom style your curls to your personal vibe. Think of the following less as curl ‘recipes’, and more as movement moodboards, and don’t let Jon Bon Jovi flashbacks put you off, as James stresses: “Today's curls move, bounce and are far more playful than the 80s version. Much healthier. They don’t have to be perfect, just healthy and with a little texture towards the ends to keep the ends looking interesting.” The Bouncy Bob

Celebrity reference: James has Audrey Tatou in mind, but we think that Rihanna and Charlize Theron have it going on too. USP: “Short, sassy, cute and cool.” The cut: “Shape is everything- graduation and round layers will add instant fullness, bringing out a natural bounce.” The style: “Get the cut right and it’ll barely need styling at all. Apply a smoothing cream to lock curls together and lend them lovely definition. Then simply use a diffuser or air dry naturally before you race out of the door. Once in awhile run fingertips through roots to amp up the body and put the spring back into your style”

The Spiralizer:

Celebrity reference: The eternal spiral curl icon has to be Sarah Jessica Parker, but Lorde and Corinne Bailey Rae consistently represent on the corkscrew front. USP: “Fun, feisty and a little bit kooky. Probably medium length.” The cut: “Use layers sparingly to bring curls back into balance. Avoid a fixed parting; this curl loves to look dynamic when flicked in different directions.” The style: “Steer clear of dry and crispy curls- there’s no faster way to date your look. Mix a drop of oil into a curl cream to create beautiful softness and shine. Beware of overdrying the top section or braking curls up by scrunching- both are sure fire ways to add frizz.”

The New Wave Lob

Celebrity reference: James modelled this one on Thandie Newton. FKA Twigs is giving the curly bob an edge too. USP: “Chic and tousled, with collarbone kissing length.” The cut: “Remove the weight from your jawline and let layers be your guide to playing with the shape, knowing that you have the freedom to go as big as you like.” The style: “Keep it creamy when it comes to products. They’ll add shape and definition, giving curls back their healthy glow. A cleansing conditioner is an ideal way to nourish without weighing down curls.”

The Choppy Shag

Celebrity reference: Salma Hayek manages to pull off glamorous and casually coiled all at the same time. James thinks that Shakira also has the perfect amount of wild movement. USP: “The more dishevelled it looks, the better this curl feels, so let its naturally shaggy texture do the talking. With its rippling, medium length it juxtaposes sweetness with sex appeal.” The cut: Hard to pin down. Style it out with a little guidance from James: “A long, choppy fringe with face-framing layers will max out the movement of this textured wave and make for eyes and cheekbones that stand out in a crowd.” The style: “Modern’ and ‘low maintenance. Diffuse dry to bump up the body, add a cream or wax to the ends to supercharge shaggy definition. A nourishing shampoo and conditioner are your perfect product partners. Always comb curls through with your fingers when wet and try leaving in a bit of conditioner when rinsing.”

The Hipster

Celebrity reference: James loves Lily Cole’s flowing, loose waves, and Selena Gomez swings her relaxed curls over one shoulder with aplomb. USP: “A delicate wave. This is a curl that’s soft and romantic – with something free spirited about it. Nurture the nonchalant cool of this longer curl.” The cut: “I’m coining this ‘Venice Beach Hippie’. It’s not about tight ringlets- the trademark aspect of this look is long, easy layers.” The style: “Attach a diffuser to your dryer to tease out the delicate wave. Over styling is the enemy of this curl, so keep in mind that less is always more. This length needs some serious tender loving care. So pick a cleansing conditioner and masque for extra nourishing benefits.”

The supermodel curl

Celebrity reference: Beyoncé all the way. Also see Karlie Kloss’ homage to Diane von Furstenberg at the DVF AW16 show. USP: “If curls could be gym bunnies, this one would be super fit. Conditioned to perfection and often with definition to die for, this longer, thicker curl has powerhouse connotations.” The cut: “Streamline the silhouette by adding a few simple layers just around the outline, then keep it current with a crisp centre part.” The style: “Give your long curls the ultimate workout by wrapping one-inch sections around your finger and gently twisting whilst wet. Flipping your head upside down will loosen up curls for a look that’s both sexy and cool. Set long, thick curls on a path to perfect health with super nourishing products that maximise moisture levels.” Whether you opt for one of the above cuts or not, James has some general advice for achieving a style that falls beautifully, with minimal daily faff on your part: “Make sure that the cut you go for is fun and flattering. Don't have a fringe if you have very tight curls, as styling wise this could prove to be a bit of a disaster. Save a little more length for tighter curls as they tend to spring up a lot more. Longer lengths have more weight which will help to pull the curl down a bit, making it more manageable. If you have loose curls and a hairline that will take it, then do consider a fringe, with lots of loose textured layers around the face and shoulder to collar bone lengths. It’s such a cool look and so current”