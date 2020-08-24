Dyson has upgraded its Air Wrap Styler to suit even more hair types

Back in 2018, Dyson's follow-up launch to the cult Supersonic hairdryer, made waves – quite literally. With its multiple attachments, the Air Wrap Styler promised to dry, curl, smooth and style hair using a previously unseen air flow technique that sucked your hair around the barrel in order to avoid damage from pulling hair around a hot iron. It uses temperature-controlled airflow that never reaches above 150ºC to set beach waves and smooth curls without heat damage. It launched with a £399 price tag to much fanfare with six detachable heads. The idea is that you rough dry with the hairdrier attachment and then volumise, smooth or curl with your chosen flat brush round brush or wand head.

Apart from inventing an attachment that gets you out of bed in the morning, makes your coffee, and does the washing up, it's hard to see where else there is to go for this Swiss army knife of stylers – especially seeing as this year Dyson also came up with a cordless straightener, the Corrale. More Gloss: Is the Dyson Corrale hair straightener any good? But wait! Up until now, the Air Wrap Styler brushes and barrels have been on the larger side at 30mm and 40mm - not so great on short hair, fine hair which struggles to retain larger curls or finges or for setting tighter curls. But now, two smaller 20mm brush and barrel attachments have been launched to fill the gap. If you want extra buck for your bangs this is for you (if you don't have bangs and are feeling brave this is how to cut a fringe ) The new attachments are set to go on sale today £30 each at dyson.co.uk. If you're thinking of investing in the full monty, here's your primer on all things Air Wrap.