The Easter egg that’s packed with beauty products

You know your tastes have changed when a beauty advent calendar fills you with significantly more delight than a chocolate equivalent. Beauty takes on the traditional calendar increasingly fly off the shelves year on year, and it looks that the humble Easter egg is also undergoing a ‘makeover’ of sorts, at least if this latest launch is anything to go by.

The Look Fantastic Beauty Egg Collection , £60, is admittedly a great deal dearer than your average Cadbury’s offering, but twist open each of the seven gold foiled plastic eggs and you’ll find a treat of the makeup, skincare or haircare variety, with a combined value of over £200. With both new and cult products and brands stashed inside the teal box, the eggs will stand the test of time in the way that a Smarties’ equivalent is unlikely to, although it won’t knock your cravings for good old cheap chocolate on the head, it must be said. Exclusive, limited edition and eggspected (sorry/not sorry) to sell out within the next few days, here’s what you can expect to crack into on Easter morning:

Filorga Optim-Eyes Eye Contour Cream 15ml (worth £38)

Illamasqua Hydra Veil Primer 30ml (worth £32)

Laura Geller Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator – Gilded Honey (worth £21)

Philip Kingsley Elderflower & Rhubarb Elasticizer 75ml (worth £19)

Molton Brown Pink Pepperpod Body Wash 100ml (worth £12)

Talika Lipocils Ink, in either Light Brown or Dark Brown (worth £20)

Algenist Genius Ultimate Anti-Ageing Cream 30ml (worth £58)

Plant them around the garden for an egg hunt for extra fuzzy Easter feels.

The Look Fantastic Beauty Egg Collection, £60, buy online (expected to sell out before 7th April)

