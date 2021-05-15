The expert edit: 10 beauty and wellness essentials author and new mum Camilla Thurlow always buys

If you buy something recommended in this article we may earn an affiliate commission. Camilla Thurlow, 31, shot into the public eye in 2017 as a contestant on ITV2's Love Island. A little different to the traditional personal trainers and models, Camilla worked for charity The Halo Trust in explosive ordnance disposal (a bomb disposal expert, to you and me) in Afghanistan and Cambodia, before entering the famous villa. Four years on Camilla and her Love Island partner Jamie Jewitt are still together and last October welcomed their daughter Nell into the world and got engaged. They live in Essex with their two French bulldogs Audrey and Gus. "The last six months with Nell have been a whirlwind and we are absolutely loving it and learning so much," Camilla tells us. Camilla also released her memoir Not The Type , £10.99, last year, about her experiences in bomb disposal, also touching on life after reality TV.

Here she shares how she fits beauty into her busy routine as a new mum – while wedding planning at the same time! My typical workday "As Nell is so young I don’t think any day is typical at the moment but if she’s had a good night we usually get up between 6:30 am and 7 am. The first thing I do is feed her in bed and while I’m doing that I try and drink whatever water is left in my bottle from overnight, it sounds silly but it means I catch up if I haven’t been good at staying hydrated during any night feeds. Jamie is on tea or coffee duty while I feed Nell and get her ready for the day. He’ll also feed our two dogs as soon as they get up but they love a lie-in!

"At some point, both of us will quickly try and get dressed (but it doesn’t always happen haha) and then we’ll have a chat about what we need to do that day/week and figure out how we are going to balance looking after Nell and getting any work or bits around the house done. I’m a real breakfast person so I’ll always try and eat something. If the weather is cold I love some fruit loaf and if it’s warm then coconut yoghurt with granola and berries is my go-to. Jamie likes to make a green smoothie and he always makes extra for me to make sure I get my greens!" My weekend "We always make sure we have a nice long walk and now that we are allowed to, we like to try and plan to do that with some friends, it’s been lovely to start catching up with people again. It’s really exciting that we are able to start planning a few more fun activities to do with Nell, especially now the weather is starting to brighten. I’m hoping to start swimming lessons with her soon. Jamie likes to watch boxing downstairs on a Saturday night, so I go to bed early and watch whatever I want on TV in bed, which is the best!" My beauty routine "I really like to keep things simple and use products that make it easy to get everything I need within the short windows of time I have for self-care. On a daily basis, I cleanse and use serum, then moisturiser (a mixture of different ones from Beauty Pie ) and always a bit of lip balm and that’s me all set either for bed or to put my makeup on if it’s morning. Whenever I wash my hair I use Herbal Essences bio:renew Mask Argan Oil Repair , £10, to give my hair an extra boost of nourishment, and I keep the Hair Oil Mist with Argan Oil & Aloe , £6, beside my moisturiser and just give my hair a quick spritz whenever it needs it. My other essential is sun cream , every single day." Wellness from the inside "Getting as much sleep as possible and drinking loads of water are what is important to me. I know that’s always been important but it’s only since having Nell that I’ve appreciated how much of a difference both of these have on the way you feel, both physically and mentally. Another thing that has a really positive impact on me, is writing things down when I feel overwhelmed. Sometimes I’m trying to keep too much in my head and just putting it on paper gives me the headspace I need to relax. I tried yoga and meditation last year and I found it really challenging but I think even the process of making myself do it was really good for me, so when I have a bit more time I’d like to try and push myself to do that again." My best life advice "Wear sun cream! (I wish I’d listened sooner)." Camilla's beauty and wellness essentials Jean Paul Gaultier Classique EDT, £57.89

"For my 16th birthday, my mum bought me a bottle of Jean Paul Gaultier Classique perfume and I’ve always had a bottle ever since, I still love it as much now as I did then." Buy now Herbal Essences bio:renew Mask Argan Oil Repair, £10

"My hair is fine and thin so I’m always looking for ways to keep it nourished and healthy. I love this mask, especially as you can also use it like a conditioner. So if I only have time for a quick shower it still works as part of my routine, but it also gives my hair twice as much nourishment in only three minutes which is perfect for a quick pamper too." Buy now MAC Studio Face and Body Radiant Sheer Foundation, £27

"I try all sorts of different foundations but I always have this in my makeup bag. It’s my perfect summer foundation as it provides such a natural skin look, but it’s also lovely for events and it photographs beautifully." Buy now Vitabiotics Pregnacare Breastfeeding supplements, £16.50

"I currently take the Vitabiotics Pregnacare Breastfeeding supplements, although I am terrible for forgetting to take them, I have to put them by the kettle so I definitely remember each morning." Buy now Too Faced Hangover Pillow Balm Lip Treatment, £18

"This is a recent discovery of mine and I wish I had known about it before! I have always had really dry lips and struggle to find products that actually work and that are enjoyable to use. This ticks all the boxes from the texture to the applicator and it actually works to hydrate them." Buy now Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir, £49

"This is my favourite scented candle. My sisters and brother usually get me one every year on my birthday so I always associate it with them." Buy now Clinique Pop Lip Colour in Beige Pop, £17.50

"One lipstick I’ve had in my bag for years is Clinique Beige Pop, it’s such a lovely texture and doesn’t dry my lips out too, which most others do. It’s my perfect nude." Buy now White Company Cashmere Bed Socks, £36

"I love these socks; I have no idea where mine are at the moment since we moved but I think they make a great gift for friends, they’re such a treat and you instantly relax when you put them on." Buy now Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara, £16.50

"I really struggle with putting on mascara so I love the Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara for my lower lashes. It stops me from getting it everywhere and having to start over again, there’s nothing worse than a mascara smudge when you’re in a hurry to get ready!" Buy now MAC Eye Kohl Pencil Liner in Teddy, £15