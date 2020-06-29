The Expert Edit: 16 clean beauty products this nutritional health coach uses every day

Nutrition blogger and mother-of-three Lizzie King has always been forensic when it comes to scouring food labels and sourcing healthy ingredients for herself and family. It's what has made her blog Lizzie Loves Healthy a runaway success since it launched in 2015, to help families feed their children well. Her cookbook, Lizzie Loves Healthy Family Food , has since followed and she's now brought out a range of supplements for children Lizzie Loves .

In her own life, she uses that same eye for detail to choose the cleanest and most chemical-free beauty regime she can find. "A few years ago I really examined the ingredients in my skincare, as I would my food and made an effort to switch to greener and cleaner beauty," Lizzie says. "I noticed the change in my skin straight away; it’s definitely felt fresher and brighter ever since. I’m always swayed by the smells and the feel of products – a night time oil such as Vanderohe and a cleansing oil such as Disciple’s really make you stop and inhale it all."

For Lizzie, who is coeliac and can't eat gluten, sleep and good nutrition are the key to good health and skin for everyone. "I’m terrible at going to bed but this often means I run low on sleep and I see it in the dark eyes and less than sparkly skin. To combat this, I created Be Sleepy , a powdered remedy to stir into milk before bed to calm the muscles and the mood. It's a combination of Montmorency cherry, magnesium and L-theanine for [the sleep hormone] melatonin and my whole family takes this for a good night’s sleep and to settle any restlessness."

"I make sure to drink a lot of water throughout the day and a large jasmine green tea in the afternoon is my staple and I know when I’m veering off course as my face and lips dry up fast."

My daily skincare routine