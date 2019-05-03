The expert edit: 12 beauty products skincare pro Abi Cleeve swears by

Judy Johnson 3 May 2019
abi-cleeve-expert-edit

Entrepreneur, sun safety advocate and QVC regular Abi Cleeve reveals the products that meet her extra high beauty expectations

There are certain people in the beauty industry who you instinctively trust the minute you meet them, and skincare expert Abi Cleeve is one of them. You’ll recognise her as a regular on QVC, having launched Swiss suncare brand Ultrasun in the UK over 20 years ago as well as using her unparalleled knowledge of sunscreen formulations to launch her own skincare brand, Skinsense.

The range, launched in 2016, delivers effective actives using similar technology to the sunscreens she’s worked hard to promote over the past two decades in her role as MD at Ultrasun and as a passionate spokesperson for raising public awareness of being sun safe. In short: she knows her stuff. So what does this well-informed beauty pro have in her own makeup bag and bathroom cabinet?

A self-confessed INCI geek, Abi has very sensitive , pale skin (it’s no wonder we get on) and so looks for ingredients that are gentle yet effective, and given that many a day is spent under the spotlights at QVC HQ she looks for, in her own words, ‘beyond the fluff, innovative products that multitask, and long lasting makeup formulas that can deliver under HD lighting’. Here are the 12 products that pass with flying colours…

1. Ultrasun Face SPF50+ Tinted Formula, £28 

"My staple; very high UVA and UVB filters, added skin actives in effective doses (Ectoin in particular) in a stable lamellar formula. In two pumps, skin tone is evened out and fully protected. I literally add a tap of concealer or a little mineral foundation over the top if on air."

2. SkinSense Retinol Serum, £39 

"0.3% for effective results, with added hydrators, double encapsulated in lamellar structures for stability. I’m an SPF by day, retinol by night advocate; if you do just two things for your skin, let it be these two."

3. Margaret Dabbs London Hygiene Cream, £20 

"A great British cult brand for a reason – nothing keeps my feet in better shape… and I do a LOT of standing on air and running around off air!"

4. Australian Body Care Skin Wash, £26.99 

"Fuss-free, refreshing and great for body blemish clearing, it's good value and my teen twins love it."

5. OPI Nail Envy, £18.65 

"Gets my nails back in shape after frequent visits to the nail salons due to being on air so regularly."

6. Creamy BareMinerals Blush in Vintage Peach, £22 

"A natural healthy-looking tone and a glowy flush finish that lasts."

7. BareMinerals Original foundation, £28 

"I’m a huge fan of the brand and the constant innovation, but the original low maintenance high coverage tap-and-buff favourite delivers all day."

8. Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, £28 

"Does. Not. Budge. Literally a magic wand for long QVC on-air days."

9. MAC Satin Lipstick in Twig, £17.50 

"I love the feel of this, and the depth of the colour."

10. Charlotte Tilbury Eye Cheat, £19 

"A soft forgiving dash of cream in the waterline literally cheats a lie-in!"

11. Philip Kingsley Elasticizer, £32 

"I have fine hair that frizzes easily. I leave this on damp hair overnight for smooth, slick ends without weight."

12. A’Kin Rosehip Oil, £18 

"A sensitive skin buddy for once a week facial massage."


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Best natural and organic skincare to use during cancer treatment

Joe Wicks' avo and berry breakfast pot recipe

10 things you need to know about endometriosis


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More