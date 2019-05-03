The expert edit: 12 beauty products skincare pro Abi Cleeve swears by

There are certain people in the beauty industry who you instinctively trust the minute you meet them, and skincare expert Abi Cleeve is one of them. You’ll recognise her as a regular on QVC, having launched Swiss suncare brand Ultrasun in the UK over 20 years ago as well as using her unparalleled knowledge of sunscreen formulations to launch her own skincare brand, Skinsense.
The range, launched in 2016, delivers effective actives using similar technology to the sunscreens she’s worked hard to promote over the past two decades in her role as MD at Ultrasun and as a passionate spokesperson for raising public awareness of being sun safe. In short: she knows her stuff. So what does this well-informed beauty pro have in her own makeup bag and bathroom cabinet?
A self-confessed INCI geek, Abi has very sensitive , pale skin (it’s no wonder we get on) and so looks for ingredients that are gentle yet effective, and given that many a day is spent under the spotlights at QVC HQ she looks for, in her own words, ‘beyond the fluff, innovative products that multitask, and long lasting makeup formulas that can deliver under HD lighting’. Here are the 12 products that pass with flying colours…
"My staple; very high UVA and UVB filters, added skin actives in effective doses (Ectoin in particular) in a stable lamellar formula. In two pumps, skin tone is evened out and fully protected. I literally add a tap of concealer or a little mineral foundation over the top if on air."
"0.3% for effective results, with added hydrators, double encapsulated in lamellar structures for stability. I’m an SPF by day, retinol by night advocate; if you do just two things for your skin, let it be these two."
"A great British cult brand for a reason – nothing keeps my feet in better shape… and I do a LOT of standing on air and running around off air!"
"Fuss-free, refreshing and great for body blemish clearing, it's good value and my teen twins love it."
"Gets my nails back in shape after frequent visits to the nail salons due to being on air so regularly."
"A natural healthy-looking tone and a glowy flush finish that lasts."
"I’m a huge fan of the brand and the constant innovation, but the original low maintenance high coverage tap-and-buff favourite delivers all day."
"Does. Not. Budge. Literally a magic wand for long QVC on-air days."
"I love the feel of this, and the depth of the colour."
"A soft forgiving dash of cream in the waterline literally cheats a lie-in!"
"I have fine hair that frizzes easily. I leave this on damp hair overnight for smooth, slick ends without weight."
"A sensitive skin buddy for once a week facial massage."