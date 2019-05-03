The expert edit: 12 beauty products skincare pro Abi Cleeve swears by

There are certain people in the beauty industry who you instinctively trust the minute you meet them, and skincare expert Abi Cleeve is one of them. You’ll recognise her as a regular on QVC, having launched Swiss suncare brand Ultrasun in the UK over 20 years ago as well as using her unparalleled knowledge of sunscreen formulations to launch her own skincare brand, Skinsense.

The range, launched in 2016, delivers effective actives using similar technology to the sunscreens she’s worked hard to promote over the past two decades in her role as MD at Ultrasun and as a passionate spokesperson for raising public awareness of being sun safe. In short: she knows her stuff. So what does this well-informed beauty pro have in her own makeup bag and bathroom cabinet?

A self-confessed INCI geek, Abi has very sensitive , pale skin (it’s no wonder we get on) and so looks for ingredients that are gentle yet effective, and given that many a day is spent under the spotlights at QVC HQ she looks for, in her own words, ‘beyond the fluff, innovative products that multitask, and long lasting makeup formulas that can deliver under HD lighting’. Here are the 12 products that pass with flying colours…