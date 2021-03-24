The expert edit: Wellness essentials author and skincare brand founder Niomi Smart buys on repeat

Niomi Smart, 28, is one of the original influencers, rising to online fame in 2011 with YouTube videos on everything from shopping hauls, healthy recipes and ‘what I eat in a day’ videos amassing over 1.6million subscribers on the platform and a further 1.4million followers on Instagram.

As well as her impressive online following, Niomi also has a best-selling cookbook to her name. Eat Smart: What to Eat in a Day – Every Day , was released in 2016 comprising of over 140 plant-based recipes. In 2020 she launched her natural vegan skincare collection, Smart Skin, which landed with a capsule line-up of five products including a face mask, cleanser and moisturiser.

Here she fills us in on her average day and the beauty and wellness buys she always adds to her basket.

My typical day

“I normally live in London, but I spent lockdown with my family in the English countryside and I feel so grateful for the fresh air, long country walks and quality time with my family.

"Exercising first thing in the morning is incredibly important to me to feel energised for the day ahead, so I usually wake up, have a large glass of water and either go for a run , do HIIT, Pilates or yoga, depending on what my body needs. “I recently qualified as a yoga instructor, so it’s been lovely dedicating time to my practice at home during lockdown, but I’m very much looking forward to teaching my first classes in London soon.

“For breakfast I make porridge or a smoothie bowl and I take my supplements. These usually involve zinc , b12 and the Hair and Energy Fromula by JS Health , £29.99 for 60 capsules. I’ve tried to create a routine during lockdown and it obviously looks very different to ‘normal pre-covid life’ but I think I’ve been able to adapt relatively well. I usually have a few meetings online spread throughout the day and I like to take a walk in the afternoon to break things up a bit and get some fresh air.

“A lot of my work involves creating content and collaborating with brands, so I fit that in between meetings. I love cooking my meals from scratch and lockdown has given us the time to do that. I do a bit of restorative yoga in the evenings before bed and it’s total bliss, especially with my favourite Perfect Night’s Sleep candle by Neom , £16, lit."

My weekend

“During these times it’s hard to know when it’s the weekend or not, I lose track of the days! But usually, my family and I go for long countryside walks together and pack a little lunch to have on the go with flasks of tea. The weekend is also my time to really look after myself and practice self-care. I love taking long baths with lavender oils, lighting my candles, using my favourite Smart Skin Miracle Meta Mask , £30, to gently exfoliate my skin.

“The weekend is also when I like to self-tan. On Saturday I’ll exfoliate my body and I’ll shave. Then on Sunday evening, I’ll apply my favourite Bondi Sands Pure Self Tan Foaming Water in Light/Medium, £12.79, and the Pure Self Tanning Sleep Mask , £9.99. It's a beautiful overnight product that has skin-loving ingredients such as hyaluronic acid for hydration, vitamin C for radiance and vitamin E for repair. The Pure range is also packaged in ethically sourced, recyclable packaging to limit the impact on the environment. During the rest of the week I’ll use the Pure Self-Tanning Face Mist , £15, to top up the glow."

My beauty routine

“I've developed a lovely at-home alternative to facials while clinics have been closed and have really learnt how to look after myself. As well as my weekend tanning ritual, which always makes me feel and look so much happier and healthier, I love to use face masks, my favourite being the Smart Skin Miracle Meta Mas k, £30, that I created to enhance the skin’s natural glow by gently exfoliating.

"I’m also a big fan of dry brushing and using natural body oils to keep the skin hydrated. I try not to wash my hair too often, normally twice a week and I love the Davines and Living Proof products.

“My friend and stylist Larry King has created a gorgeous finishing cream called A Social Life for Your Hair , £23, so I apply a small amount of that through the ends of my hair when it’s still damp. I tend to leave it to dry naturally , otherwise, I use the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer , £29.99.”

Wellness from the inside

“We all know how important drinking lots of water is throughout the day, but it really doesn’t come naturally to me! I could go a whole day with only drinking one glass, so I have to really remind myself frequently throughout the day to drink more, even when I don’t feel like it. Especially with the exercise I do, it’s vital to stay hydrated, and for the health of skin.

"I try to get at least eight hours of sleep every night and I usually listen to the Rainday Antiques Sleepcast on meditation app Headspace. It’s a combination of a soothing story and the sound of falling rain and is basically guaranteed to send me straight off into a deep sleep and I recommend it to anyone who struggles sleeping."

“One of my main approaches to health and wellbeing is ‘progress not perfection'. We don’t need to put a strict label on the way we eat or have a ridiculously strict workout regime that makes you feel guilty if you skip a day. I try to speak kindly to myself and go gentle, because it’s okay if we don’t always eat perfectly, or workout every single day."

The best advice I’ve been given

"My grandma told me to always 'know it’s good when it’s good'. Appreciate the little things, recognise your happiness and never look back with regret."

My top beauty and wellbeing buys

Varley Activewear, from £38