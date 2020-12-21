The Expert Edit: the beauty essentials fitness CEO and new mum Lucy Mecklenburgh buys on repeat

If you’re a fan of at-home fitness , chances are you’ve come across workouts with Lucy Mecklenburgh, former TOWIE star and now a serious player in the world of online fitness. She started her fitness-streaming platform RWL (which stands for Results, Wellness, Lifestyle) eight years ago after becoming hooked on working out with her personal trainer Cecelia Harris and teaming up with her to launch a fitness app for her 1.7million followers. It includes a workout programme to suit all ages and levels, as well as nutrition and food support.

During the pandemic, RWL really came into its own when Lucy's team of trainers began live-streaming workouts on Instagram, with sessions on legs, bums and tums, step classes and boxing, among many others, available for free (normally £19.99 per month).

Lucy, 29, took three months out from training following the birth of her son Roman in March, who she shares with her fiance Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, but jumped back into fitness with the Results With Bump arm of her fitness empire, which focuses on pre and post-natal exercise. “My biggest accomplishment in life is my son Roman. I love spending time with him. Being a mum has changed my life drastically and I didn’t realise how much I would love it – or what hard work it would be!”

Here she fills us in on how her life has changed since the arrival of Roman, her average day and the beauty she always adds to her basket.

My typical day

"I start the day with Roman getting up around 7am ready for his first breastfeed at 8am. My day pretty much revolves around him. We might go for a visit to soft play or baby sensory, or on a lovely walk to get some fresh air. I plan my day around his naps and feed times so if I have time for an at-home workout I will take 20 minutes out and use RWL. I am currently weaning my son, so I’m spending lots of time in the kitchen making meals from scratch. He loves avocado on toast; it’s really rewarding to watch him enjoying all the new tastes and flavours. While he’s asleep I might have a conference call for work or some content for social media to complete. The day goes very quickly and by Roman’s 7pm bedtime I am shattered!"

My weekend

"Ryan and I like to relax as a family and when we can and make the most of the time off. We often catch up with friends, although this year that hasn’t really been possible! Usually, we make a Sunday roast at home or go to our family."

My beauty routine

"I always drink two litres of water a day as I really believe it hydrates the skin and I can see a big difference in my skin clarity when I do. I also always take my make up off, then cleanse, tone and moisturise. My makeup routine is pretty simple because I am lucky I get professional makeup done so often for shoots but when I am at home I like just a bit of foundation, some mascara and lip gloss."

Wellness from the inside

"Ryan and I like to have one or two vegan days a week and it’s definitely something we are both taking more seriously for the planet. Currently, I am dairy-free as Roman is dairy intolerant and I am breastfeeding so although I am missing a lot of things, it is worth it! If I can get eight hours sleep a night I find I am so much more energised and focused the next day but that isn’t always possible with a small baby. I think sleep in the key to great mental health though and is very underestimated.

"I’m also religious about squeezing in my five portions of fruit and veg a day. I’ve definitely found this harder since having Roman as I don’t have as much time to cook. However, I like to make sure I’m always making nutritious meals which get all my fruit and veg in."

The best tip I’ve ever been given

"Try aiming for 20 to 30 minutes exercise three times a week, but if you are struggling, remember to up your chores. Take the stairs instead of the lift, put the washing out. Clean the bathroom, go for a brisk walk around the block. It all adds up."

My top beauty and wellbeing buys