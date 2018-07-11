The Expert Edit: Fleur East’s favourite beauty and fitness buys

Fleur East - singer, Level 2 Qualified PT, makeup obsessive and now fitness entrepreneur - has just put me through a blistering workout. There's a lot of sweat in the room the after half an hour of weighted squats, Russian twists, burpees and lunges all with her new W8 Gym (pronounced ‘Weight Gym’), an ingenious multi-gym-in-a-box.

Not everyone has the time/confidence/inclination/cash for a gym membership or personal trainer and the idea is that W8 Gym, which she designed with her fitness aficionado cousins Nick and Clive, steps in to fill the gap. Fleur has put together two 30-minute home workout videos her e to show you how to use it. We get to test a fair amount of fitness kit at GTG and have seen some pretty average offerings but the W8 Gym definitely delivers (you can read about how she came to create it, why she became vegan and her obsession with Netflix and HIIT when she spoke to us earlier this year here ).

Despite all the jumping around, Fleur's makeup hasn't budged an inch and that's thanks to her makeup artist sister Keshia East , who is with us and who always does Fleur's makeup. Today, we're talking sweat-proof brow colour, the perfect bouncy afro and hold-you-in fitness wear. “It doesn’t matter if it’s high street or high end, so long as it works,” says Fleur.

Inglot Jennifer Lopez Lip Gloss in 'J225 Pinky', £19 - Buy Online

“I am obsessed by lip gloss and I bought this the other day. It’s a lovely peachy pink. I love gloss for daytime.” Kat Von D Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick in Satin Matte 'Nude Chestnut', £17 - Buy Online “This is my evening lipstick - I love a matte nude lip.” NYX Professional Makeup Mate Liquid Liner, £7 - Buy Online

“I love an ink pen liner because you can be really precise with your flick.” Artist Couture X Jackie Aina Diamond Glow Powder La Bronze, £22 - Buy Online

“My favourite highlighter. My sister Keshia East, who is also my makeup artist, got me in to this.” Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in shade 410, £26 - Buy Online

“It’s all about Fenty Beauty right now - more than 40 shades. Rihanna wasn’t the first to do 40 shades but she was the first to do them with different undertones. I always struggle to find a match for my skin. Before I found this, Keshia always had to mix foundations for me because I have a yellowy red undertone.” GWA Girls With Attitide Swept Away False Eye Lashes, £5.11 - Buy Online

“They are so cheap but so good.” Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Whiz, £22 and Dipbrow Pomade, £19 - Buy Online Here and Here

“When I’m on stage and sweating I always look for makeup that will stay. The Dipbrow Pomade especially just doesn’t move. Today I’ve done a workout and it’s still in place.” Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powder powder in 'Coffee Cake', £28 - Buy Online

“This powder has a really nice payoff. It’s translucent but has coverage and is unlike any other translucent powder. Keshia uses the darker one on me for a nice natural contour. “ Cantu Shea Butter Coconut Curling Cream, £7.99 - Buy Online

“I buy this from Superdrug. I wet my hair in the shower and just put it through my hair and I’m done.” Onira Organics Conditioner, £23.80 - Buy Online

“I love this whole vegan range - I turned vegan about a year ago. I use the conditioner as a leave–in most days.” Clarins Hydrating-Essentiel Silky Cream Mosituriser, £36 - Buy Online

“I use this day and night with their cleanser and toner.” Glam Glow Gravity Mud Mask, £42 - Buy Online “This is really Instagrammable as they often do limited editions. I liked the My Little Pony one they did recently. I like to snap while Keisha puts this one on. It helps to smooth fine lines and give your skin a glow. Their products are good generally but this one gives the most immediate results – you peel it off." Body Shop Almond Milk and Honey Soothing & Restoring Body Butter, £15 - Buy Online “This is a new cream for me from Body Shop, which smells amazing and is really nourishing. My skin tends to be quite dry so anything that is rich in moisture is amazing for me.” Dior Addict Eau De Parfum from, £54 - Buy Online “I’ve been using this since I was about 19. I was in a girl group and one of the girls used it all the time and I fell in love with it. I’m obsessed with perfume. Most recently I bought the classic J’Adore too.” Faith In Nature Watermelon Shower Gel and Foam Bath £8.08 - Buy Online

“This is the best shower gel I have ever used. It’s vegan and there are no parabens and it smells of watermelon – it’s so fresh!” Gymshark Tonal Block Leggings, £38 - Buy Online

“Gymshark do the most comfortable gymwear I have ever worn, I feel so confident in it. When I wear their high-waisted leggings I never worry about anything popping out and they look amazing.” KIN No Whey Vegan protein powder, £34.99 - Buy Online “This is the best vegan protein I have tasted. A lot of the time, vegan protein powders can taste quite watery and thin. This is delicious.” Adidas Yeezy Boost 500 trainers, £170 - Buy Online