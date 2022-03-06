The Expert Edit: Jessica Lemarie-Pires' beauty essentials

It’s surprising how many beauty brands are created at a kitchen table in order to solve an often personal problem or dilemma, but that’s just how ex-model Jessica Lemarie-Pires’ brand, Onira haircare came about. Having featured in the pages of Russian Vogue and been the face of Pond’s skincare in the US, the mother of three (Jessica is married to French international footballer Robert Pires), then turned her attention to the beauty business after a lifestyle change led her to rethink what she was using on her hair and body.

“As a mother, businesswoman and model, my lifestyle is very fast-paced,” explains Jessica. “I’ve always relied on high performance products, that guarantee results, to see me through. But, a few years ago, after the birth of my children, my perspective on health, wellbeing and beauty really changed. I became a lot more concerned about the future; being there for my children and adopting a healthier way of living. For the first time, I truly opened my eyes to the impacts that my personal decisions and choices were having on my own body, and the earth as a whole. I made a promise to myself, there and then, to make a change and adopt a more conscious lifestyle; that respects the earth and its resources, for all those living now and future generations. I introduced changes in all aspects of my life; from my diet and exercise regime, to the beauty products I was using.

“Yet, I was still left dreaming of luxurious, natural, organic haircare; that restored my hair’s condition, without surrendering my environmental beliefs. There just simply wasn’t anything on the market that delivered in all areas. So, I resolved to develop my own range and allow women like me, the world over, to rediscover the true youth and beauty of their hair.”

The brand, now stocked in Net-A-Porter, is inspired by Jessica’s Greek roots; the name itself means ‘dreams’ in her late mother’s language. “Being of Greek descent, I have always felt a close connection to the islands and seas; and so, they were a natural inspiration for me when creating the collection. In my research, I discovered a Polynesian flower extract, known as ‘Ginger Shampoo’; when blended with Monoi, it possesses exceptional nourishing and repairing properties. This precious, organic blend has been a beauty secret passed down through generations of South Sea Island women, and this exclusive, natural blend of ingredients sits right at the heart of the Onira brand and all Onira products.”

So we know what Jessica uses on her (oh so glossy) hair - but what about the rest of her beauty cabinet? Here are the skincare, body and makeup buys she really rates…

Biologique Recherche Skincare - Buy Online