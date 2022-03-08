The Expert Edit: Jo Malone CBE on her 13 beauty must-haves

Entrepreneur, former facial therapist and arguably the best ‘nose’ in the business, Jo Malone CBE has been scenting our pulse points and homes for decades; first with her original brand, Jo Malone London and later with her second and current fragrance baby, Jo Loves, where she’s continued her love of candles as well as developing innovative new formats such as the perfume in a paintbrush and reinventing older ones with her 'Graffiti' body spray collection. Her tale of triumph from creating oils in her kitchen to being the successful businesswoman she is today is well known (not least because of her touching autobiography, My Story , which was recently released in paperback), but what about her everyday routine and go-to products?

With decades of experience in the beauty industry and an instinctive ability to create olfactory concoctions we fall for over and over again, we expected Jo’s own beauty kit to be full of luxurious lotions, skincare rich in aroma and perhaps a powerful red lipstick for good measure. However, the fragrance founder told us her skin is fairly dry and sensitive - so she keeps her routines simple and prefers a more natural look when it comes to makeup. So what does the face of (and brains behind) one of the biggest beauty brands have in her beauty cabinet? Here are Jo’s 13 can’t-live-without products… 1. Eve Lom Cleanser, £55

“This cleanser is incredibly gentle and nourishing and leaves my skin feeling very moisturised.” 2. Eve Lom Rescue Mask, £55

“This mask is perfect for rehydrating the skin. It leaves it feeling so calm and clean.” 3. Josh Wood Tinted Dry Shampoo, £10

“I love the Josh Wood Tinted Dry Shampoo, it works straight away to hide dark roots and also adds volume to hair – it’s so easy to use." 4. Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser, £35

“This is the only tinted moisturiser that I will ever use. It is super lightweight and leaves you looking so natural with that perfect touch of colour.” 5. Beauty Pie Über Volume Boost Mascara, £20 (Members pay £3.36)

"I love Beauty Pie mascaras because they never run and make my eyelashes looks very natural, thicker and longer. The Über Volume Boost Mascara in Jet Black is my absolute go-to." 6. Beauty Pie Smart Powder Blush in Day Dreamer, £18



“The Beauty Pie Smart Powder Blush in Daydreamer is my go-to blusher.” (Shade currently no longer available - we recommend shade Peachy Dreams.) 7. Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss Moisturising Glossimer, £28

“These classic lip glosses keep your lips moist and hydrated. I absolutely love them!” 8. Optrex Warming Eye Mask, Pack of 8, £9.99

“This mask heats up, steams and make my eyes brighter. I pop this on while I’m listening to a breathing podcast - it helps me to relax and reduces puffiness instantly." 9. Trinny London Starter Stack, £90

“The Trinny London stacks are so easy to use! They are also so brilliant to travel with as they fit into any bag.” 10. YSL Touche Éclat Illuminating Concealer, £25

“This is a miracle for the under-eye areas, it instantly disguises dark circles and gives a natural highlight without any shimmer.” 11. Huda Beauty Samantha Lashes, £15.50

“For special occasions when I want to look glam, my go-to lashes are the Samantha Lashes by Huda Beauty.” 12. Jo by Jo Loves, £70

“I created Jo by Jo Loves for myself, as grapefruit is one of my favourite ingredients. This fragrance reminds me of some of my fondest memories – walks along white sandy beaches and family holidays to Lake Como.” 13. Pomelo Fragrance Paintbrush, £40

“Whether I’m at the beach, on a plane, walking around the city or out for dinner, the Fragrance Paintbrush comes everywhere with me.”