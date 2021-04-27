The £10 beauty buy that Sali Hughes can't be without

Whether you read her beauty column in the Guardian, watch her In The Bathroom With... series on YouTube, or donate to her Beauty Banks charity which supports people who can’t afford to be clean with donations of personal care and hygiene products, chances are you'll be familiar with beauty industry oracle Sali Hughes.

Author of beauty books Pretty Honest and Pretty Iconic , there's not a lot Sali doesn't know about skincare, makeup and hair care and when she recommends a product we sit up and listen. Here she shares the essentials she buys on repeat.

My typical day

"I wake up at 7:30am to get my sons off to school. They’re teenagers, so the hard part is getting them up but after that they are great at getting themselves ready, organised and out. I’ll usually go back to bed and have my first of many cups of tea with my husband, who’s also a writer and I’ll pick up my emails. Products launch so frequently and the industry moves so quickly, that I get around 3000 emails a week from brands and Beauty Banks contacts and heaps of WhatsApp messages from colleagues and DMs from readers, which can be hard to manage. After showering, I’ll either put on comfies and scrape back my hair for a day of writing, or do my hair and put on my face to make videos.

"There’s always lots to be organised on Beauty Banks, often some radio and Zoom product launches dotted throughout the day too and a big part of my job is hosting and presenting events. In normal times, I go to London about twice a week, which is a pleasure since it means I never miss my former home. I normally do my makeup on the train from Brighton and I’ll usually make the most of my time by booking back-to-back meetings and catching up with a friend for a drink at the end of the day before coming home.

"Wherever I am, I chat to my closest girlfriends online, all day, every da, and I’m in constant contact with Jo Jones, my co-founder of Beauty Banks. There are only three of us on the team of quite a big operation so it’s very hands-on. I frequently work late, but love to cook and still feed my family most nights. My husband and I always end up watching TV late in bed and invariably do the cryptic crossword before lights out."

My weekend

"My friends know that to get me out of Brighton on a weekend, someone essentially needs to be marrying or turning 40. Otherwise, I will stay resolutely close to home. I love weekends, partly because no one emails me, but mainly because I love relaxing at home with my family. Friday night is takeaway and TV night and all four of us look forward to it all week. We all lie in on Saturday and then do lots of pottering. We’ll walk the dog on the beach or at the park, my husband might garden, I’ll do some eBaying (I’m secondhand fashion mad) or slow cooking. I will always test lots of extra beauty products on weekends, too - I only have one face so I have to be very disciplined about getting through the testing pile, even if it means leaving behind favourites, but I still feel extraordinarily lucky to be working in an industry I’ve loved my whole life.

"I tend to have long baths instead of showers on the weekend and listen to my favourite podcasts, such as Desert Island Discs or You’re Wrong About, while I do a peel mask.

"Later on, we’ll all watch a film together. We’re extremely boring and I wouldn’t have it any other way, though I’m excited at the prospect of having friends round again. On Sundays, we usually go for a roast in a local pub, and have a really good catchup with the kids, away from all the domestic distractions. We are big on games and quizzes, so we might crack out a board game in the evening. I get the uniforms washed and we’re always quite late to bed.

My beauty routine

"My job means that products swap out constantly, as I test new launches for my columns and videos, but the routine itself stays pretty much the same. In the morning, after showering, I cleanse with a hot cloth and cleansing milk, exfoliate with a multi-acid solution, treat with a vitamin C and hyaluronic acid serum , moisturise with quite a rich cream (I’m very dry skinned) and apply SPF .

"In the evening, I remove everything with a balm cleanser and apply prescription tretinoin, niacinamide and azelaic acid .