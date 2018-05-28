The Expert Edit: Samantha Cusick's Beauty Essentials

As well as being the brains behind the barnets of many of the country's top blogging stars, including Zoella and Niomi Smart , Samantha Cusick is also an Instagram star in her own right. At her boutique salon in Notting Hill her curated team of expert hairdressers conjure up countless hair transformations on a daily basis. Becoming Insta-famous for her beautiful balayage technique, Samantha Cusick and her team have racked up an impressive client base and social media following in the short two years that the salon has been open. Sam is a self-proclaimed #girlboss on a mission to bring all her clients' hair goals to life, and it only takes a quick flick through the Instagram feed to see that they've done a mighty good job at achieving this thus far. Here Sam chats to GTG about her favourite daily beauty and wellbeing products, as well as the new Wella Colour DJ service that she's just launched exclusively at her salon... 1. John Lewis Silk Pillow Case, £35 - Buy online

"This is one of those items that I'd heard is incredible for keeping your hair frizz-free and smooth overnight while being better for you skin, so thought I had better give it a go. Fast forward almost a year and I haven’t looked back- I wake up with more manageable hair - it's a miracle." 2. This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, £18 - Buy online

"When I have had a busy day I find it really difficult to switch off and fall asleep so I incorporated this into my nightly routine to help me to get some proper R&R." 3. Le Labo Santal 33 Perfume, £125 - Buy online

"I wear this fragrance every day. I am completely obsessed with it and I always get asked about it." 4. IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Air-Dry Styler, £25 - Buy online

"This product is a godsend when you are in a rush and have to choose between hair or makeup (I know you’ve been there too!). Fresh out the shower, I apply a good hazelnut sized blob throughout my hair and let it air dry. It always ends up frizz free and glossy as can be!" 5. Gisou Honey Infused Oil, €74,00 - Buy online

"This is such a gorgeous product - from the bottle to the oil itself, it just screams 'luxe'. I put this through the ends of my hair when they're feeling dry or on the verge of frizzing to smooth and hydrate." 6. GHD Curve Soft Curl Tong, £120 - Buy online

"I am constantly trying to achieve that coveted LA cool girl hair- that soft and perfectly waved but not trying to hard look. This is my go to tool for that Cali perfection." 7. Davines The Purity Circle Hair Mask, £8 - Buy online

"Living in London wreaks havoc with my hair. Hard water and pollution is an ongoing battle but using this mask every couple of weeks really restores the balance." 8. IGK Jet Lag Invisible Dry Shampoo, £23 - Buy online

"I LOVE dry shampoo, when I came across this one it was the perfect fit! Invisible and buildable, it was a game changer for me. I even use it on clean hair to pre-empt those oily roots. It also doubles up as a texture spray when I want a more beachy look or my hair is too soft to work an updo properly." 9. Oribe Serene Scalp Balancing Shampoo, £42 - Buy online

"Since launching my business I have learned to deal with different elements of stress, but one of the hardest things to combat was what stress does to my scalp. This shampoo really soothes the scalp and gets rid of any dry bits, so that there's at least one less thing to stress about." 10. Wella Colour DJ - Bespoke Colour Mask - available exclusively at Samantha Cusick London

"Wella has recently made the world's first in-salon device that your colourist can use to design and produce ultra personalised, glossing colour masks. It's currently an exclusive at Samantha Cusick London, which is even more exciting for us. The device can deliver 60 billion colour combinations as well as a bespoke moisture intensity, and you can choose the fragrance. You can have this done in the salon or take your bespoke colour formula home in the form of a couture mask. I have a custom made 'peach' that is fragranced with Sicilian bergamot which I use during every other wash to keep my peach blonde looking and feeling as fresh as the day it was done." 11. Glossier Cloud Paint Duo in 'Dusk & Puff', £25 - Buy online

"These little gems really give me life, adding colour where I need it. I use shade 'Dusk' to contour and shade 'Puff' to bring life to my cheeks. It's great on the go too." 12. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, £70 - Buy online

"I literally cannot be without this. It's an everyday essential for me, for both morning and night." 13. Benefit Porefessional Primer, £26 - Buy online

"Genetics blessed me with giant visible pores so I use this on it's own or under makeup to keep my skin feeling and looking and feeling smooth." 14. Clarins Supra Volume Mascara, £22 - Buy online