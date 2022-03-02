The Expert Edit: Zara Martin's party season beauty essentials

DJ, presenter and all-round cool girl Zara Martin, 33, is more in demand than ever. Designers love her; she's DJ'd at top fashion shows including Tom Ford, Chanel and Versace and is currently prepping to play the Fendi Christmas Party and the Dior Christmas Dinner. She's also known for her style collaborations, most recently curating a range of embellished headphones for High Street brand Skinny Dip. Which beauty products does she rely on to keep her looking polished from dusk til dawn? From hair oils to flare-up calming facials and hydrating masks, to the ultimate winged eyeliner pen, here Zara shares her beauty staples for hard-working party girls. 1. Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil, £29.60 - Buy Online

2. Clinique Super City Block SPF 40

Apparently, I will age if I don't start using SPF daily and this is the best of them in my opinion.

3. GlamGlow ThirstyMud Hydrating Treatment

This is honestly the best new product I've tried, provides so much moisture to my thirsty face. I fly a lot and will always apply this throughout the flight.

4. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

I get really bad eczema when I'm stressed and this really helps to calm it down. There is also a sheet mask version that is great to travel with! When I get a flare-up, I go to The Light Salon at Harvey Nichols for a treatment and use the ANR afterwards.

5. Jo Malone Midnight Black Tea Cologne

This is such a beautiful scent made from rare teas.

This is such a beautiful scent made from rare teas. 6. Tom Ford Cream Colour For Eyes, £30 - Buy Online

7. Bumble and Bumble Invisible Oil Shampoo and Conditioner

This makes my hair feel so light and squeaky clean - and it smells delicious!

8. REN Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Salt Anti-Fatigue Exfoliating Body Scrub

You put this on dry then get in a bath and it turns into a muscle soak! Your skin feels amazing after and super moisturised by the oils.

9. L'Oreal Paris Superliner

I've been using this since day one. I love a flick and this pen/brush is so precise.

10. Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

Honestly, thank God for this concealer - late nights and early mornings aren't a thing!

11. YSL Luxurious Mascara

Does what it says on the tin!

Does what it says on the tin! 12. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, £10.80 - Buy Online

13. Heaven Skincare Hydrogel

I love using this before I put my makeup on as it mattifies without drying my skin out.

14. Maybelline Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lipstick

I love a nude/brown lip and this stays on for ages!

15. Rodial Dragon's Blood Eye Gel

I'm prone to dark circles - this makes me look alive.

16. DIOR Addict Lip Maximiser