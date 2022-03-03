The beauty balm that's our new festival essential

31 May 2014
get-the-gloss-balance-me-stellar-beauty-balm-1

Whether you're headed to Glastonbury or Latitude, don't forget to throw a pot of Balance Me Stellar Beauty Balm into your bag

Here at GTG we love a good festival, but hate the thought of packing all our beloved beauty products into a plastic bag and carting them halfway across a muddy field. Luckily for us, the newly relaunched Stellar Beauty Balm from Balance Me is a multi-tasking beauty marvel set to save our skins (literally).

The creamy balm is a dreamy mix of moisturising organic shea butter with hydrating neroli, mango butter and virgin coconut oil, designed to banish dry patches and balance combination complexions prone to clogging. Containing strengthening rosehip oils, the balm is great as a face cream against the elements or a rejuvenating night mask to encourage plumper, more radiant skin, even in a tent. It can also be used as a soothing lip balm, cuticle cream, treatment for insect bites and tamer for flyaway festival hair.

Smooth to apply and super hydrating, Stellar Beauty Balm gives you a healthy and hydrated glow that lasts all day (and night) - perfect for wild nights at Wireless and for Glastonbury glamour. Whether you’re having a hair disaster or suffering a skin SOS, this product is our number one festival essential this season.

Balance Me Stellar Beauty Balm, £18. Buy online at  balanceme.co.uk 


