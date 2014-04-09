The French woman's best kept hair secret

Everybody from Gwyneth Paltrow to Jessica Alba has exalted the benefits of going organic, and while the glossy posse are all aboard the chemical-free au naturel train, truth be told, finding a great organic shampoo and conditioner that actually works has often felt like a one-way trip to the town of très difficile.

Having tried and tested copious amounts of follicular-friendly natural shampoos we've come to realise that you a) need a great deal of shampoo to actually get squeaky clean hair as b) organic shampoos don't really lather and c) if you find a keeper it generally comes with a goop.com-esque price tag. Fine for Gwyneth, not so much for the glossies.

It wasn't until we stumbled across France’s number one selling organic haircare line, Lovea, discreetly nestled in the treasure trove that is the French pharmacy, that everything changed. According to Didier Guérin, scientific director at Lovea, the brand is focused on "gentler haircare, packed with oils and vitamins, and free of SLS/silicones which won’t strip the strands of their natural moisture levels but maintain a healthy, strengthened balance to the hair shaft.”

Essentially Lovea, unlike many supermarket shampoos, will thoroughly nourish and rejuvenate hair from the inside out, instead of coating it and creating the illusion of sleek and shiny healthy hair (trust us, the latter will inevitably lead to dry, damaged and frazzled locks in the long-run).

Available in three variations (our favourite is the Argan Brilliance Shine Shampoo and Conditioner) a tiny amount of product (mixed with water, natch) really does go a very long way, plus two quick washes is all it takes for lustrous and vibrant hair. Did we also mention it's as cheap as frites and smells as fragrant as you would expect of any French beauty product too? Long live Lovea.

Lovea haircare ranges from £5.99 to £7.99 and can be purchased from www.mypure.co.uk